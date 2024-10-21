Immigration confirms Bobrisky’s arrest, says he's a person of interest

The NIS said the controversial celebrity was arrested because he is a person of interest in an ongoing probe.

The agency disclosed this in a statement on Monday, October 21, 2024, hours after the cross-dresser was arrested at the Sème border.

The statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Udo, stated that Bobrisky was attempting to exit the country when he was arrested.

The statement read, “In keeping with its commitment to securing the borders, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) intercepted Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju otherwise known as Bobrisky at the Seme Border over an attempt to Exit the Country.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that OKUNEYE IDRIS is a person of interest over recent issues of public concern. He is undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate Authorities for further action.

“The Service assures the public that it will continue to be civil and professional in its statutory responsibility of manning the Country’s Borders.”

Trouble started for Bobrisky when he was arrested and sentenced to six months in prison for naira abuse in April.

After serving his time, reports emerged that the celebrity only spent three weeks at Kirikiri Prison and spent the rest of his time at a private facility near the prison.

Bobrisky’s ordeal was compounded when a social media influencer, Martin Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, released a leaked audio clip in which Bobrisky allegedly disclosed that he served his time in a private apartment.