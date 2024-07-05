ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Alia lauded for empowering 5,000 women in Benue

Segun Adeyemi

The APC National Women Leader was quoted as praising Governor Alia for pioneering the project in the country and for his commitment to women's empowerment and driving sustainable development.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter:@HyacinthAlia]
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter:@HyacinthAlia]

The women Leader specifically lauded the governor for providing financial assistance to over 5,000 beneficiaries of her project in the 23 local government areas of Benue State by the state governor.

She gave the commendation in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, during the flagging of the pilot scheme of her nationwide pet program, "Project 774 Explode Initiative" for women in politics.

On Friday, a statement by the Media Office of the National Women Leader in Abuja said that "Project 774 Explode Initiative" is a nationwide campaign aimed at mobilizing and empowering women in politics across the country's 774 local government areas.

The project's primary objective is to enhance gender space in politics by ensuring that the APC's female constituents actively engage in political activities and decision-making processes.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia [Facebook]
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia [Facebook]

The National Women Leader was quoted as praising Governor Alia for pioneering the project in the country and for his commitment to women's empowerment and driving sustainable development.

She highlighted that the governor's efforts in creating an enabling environment for women in the state to thrive, both in the public and private sectors, are worthy of emulation by other state Chief Executives in the interest of the teeming women populace in the country.

She further described the governor's commitment to the "Project 774 Explode Initiative", particularly as a testament to his vision for a more inclusive and equitable Benue State.

"We commend the governor for providing opportunities for women to strive in his government. We also applaud his entrepreneurial support for women in the state.

"The unwavering support for the "Project 774 Explode" by the governor is an inspiration and will undoubtedly pave the way for a stronger, more vibrant, and empowered women's community in Benue State," she said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

