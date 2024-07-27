ADVERTISEMENT
Minister's diplomacy halts planned nationwide protest in Benue

Segun Adeyemi

The youth groups emphasised their support for President Bola Tinubu, stating that his leadership holds promise for Nigeria's future.

Protesters
Protesters

The decision comes after careful consideration and intervention by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev.

In a joint statement, the Benue Youth Good Governance Movement (BYGGM), Benue Advancement Forum (BAF), and Benue Pro-Active Network (BPN) expressed their concerns over the state's volatile security situation, which they feared could worsen with a large rally.

"We have been monitoring the situation closely, and we believe that a strike would not be in the best interest of our people at this time. Instead, we have decided to channel our energy into more positive and productive activities that will benefit our communities," the statement said.

READ ALSO: Southeast leaders, northern youths make crucial decision over planned protest

"We will work tirelessly to promote President Tinubu's policies and programs, especially those that benefit our community. We urge our members and supporters to join us in this effort and to have faith in the President's ability to deliver."

The groups also highlighted the significant role played by Professor Utsev, praising his commitment to the welfare of Benue's people.

"We are grateful for the intervention of Professor Utsev, who has shown a genuine interest in the welfare of our people. His willingness to listen to our concerns and work towards finding solutions has given us hope for a better future."

READ ALSO: Rivers State protests called off as Governor Fubara advocates for dialogue

The youth organisations called on their counterparts in other states to adopt a peaceful approach, advocating for dialogue and constructive engagement over violence and unrest.

"We believe that violence and unrest are not the solutions to our problems. Instead, we should work towards finding constructive solutions through dialogue and engagement."

The youth groups pledged to mobilise statewide prayer support for President Tinubu's administration, signalling a shift from protest to proactive support and collaboration for the benefit of their communities.

