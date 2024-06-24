ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Kalu’s role crucial to success of Pan-African Parliament - Reps spokesman

Segun Adeyemi

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) was established in 2004 as one of the nine African Union organs (AU) organs, with its headquarters in Midrand, South Africa.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu. [Facebook]
Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kalu’s role crucial to success of Pan-African Parliament - Reps spokesman

Kalu’s role crucial to success of Pan-African Parliament - Reps spokesman

Tinubu excited over milestone in gold programme as Alake presents gold bars

Tinubu excited over milestone in gold programme as Alake presents gold bars

Obi never accused FG of wasting millions on national anthem - Media group

Obi never accused FG of wasting millions on national anthem - Media group

Gov Bago wants FG to probe NAHCON over ₦90bn Hajj subsidy

Gov Bago wants FG to probe NAHCON over ₦90bn Hajj subsidy

IOCs manipulating crude oil prices to frustrate our refinery - Dangote laments

IOCs manipulating crude oil prices to frustrate our refinery - Dangote laments

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention

Cholera: Don’t divert ₦260bn PHCs revitalisation fund, APC chieftain begs Govs

Cholera: Don’t divert ₦260bn PHCs revitalisation fund, APC chieftain begs Govs

Nigerian graduate who failed O-level exams 17 times in 5 years advises youths

Nigerian graduate who failed O-level exams 17 times in 5 years advises youths

NAF airstrikes destroy 13 illegal oil refining sites, 7 gunboats

NAF airstrikes destroy 13 illegal oil refining sites, 7 gunboats

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing

Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu

'Time to stop this insensitivity' - Peter Obi faults move to buy new presidential jet