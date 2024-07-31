Keyamo’s appeal halts planned nationwide protest by 500 CSOs

This decision came after an appeal from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who urged the groups to seek constructive dialogue instead of taking to the streets.

The CSOs, operating under the United Coalition for Greater Nigeria, acknowledged the frustrations and aspirations for positive change driving the proposed protest.

However, in a statement signed by Dr Charles Cosmos, they highlighted their reconsideration of the protest's potential impact.

"We also recognise that protests can often lead to more harm than good," Cosmos stated.

Dr Cosmos credited Keyamo's intervention as pivotal, saying, "The Minister's appeal to us was a turning point, as we have always seen him as one of our own. His outstanding performance and commitment to the nation's progress have earned our trust."

He emphasised the minister's achievements, particularly in transforming the aviation sector, enhancing airport infrastructure, and improving air travel safety.

"Keyamo's commitment to safety policies and open sky operations has raised the bar for the sector," Cosmos continued, adding that the minister's engagement with stakeholders and promotion of international cooperation has led to increased investments and collaboration with global aviation bodies.

The CSOs supported the minister and the Federal Government, pledging to encourage other groups to adopt a similar path of constructive dialogue.