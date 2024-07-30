We need peace not chaos — Alex Otti begs Abia youths to shun hunger protest

Otti expressed concern that the protest may lead to violence and harm vulnerable and weak individuals.

The governor appealed to the people of the state in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Otti said although President Bola Tinubu’s policies may not have yielded the desired result, he urged the youth to pursue peaceful means to express their frustration.

Pulse Nigeria

While acknowledging Nigerians’ right to protest, Otti feared that opportunists and hoodlums may hijack the demonstration to incite chaos.

“Some economic policies of the federal government, including the removal of the fuel subsidy, may not have yet produced the desired results as initially intended, but I urge our youths to pursue peaceful means to express their grievances rather than resorting to violence,” he said.

The governor urged Abian youths to exercise restraint, saying the state is not known for chaos.

“What Abians need now is a strong sense of peace and sustained development, not chaos.

“Our administration has made significant investments in infrastructure in Aba and Umuahia, and such infrastructure should be protected from those who may attempt to hijack the protest and cause mayhem.

“Abia State civil servants have received the April tranche of the Wage Award, as promised by our administration, among other commitments. Therefore, I plead with Abia people to shun violence,” Otti pleaded.

Otti wants no protest

The governor’s appeal reinforced his position about the upcoming protest. Recall that over the weekend, Otti opposed Peter Obi’s position on the protest.