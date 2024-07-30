ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We need peace not chaos — Alex Otti begs Abia youths to shun hunger protest

Bayo Wahab

The governor appealed to the people of the state in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

Otti expressed concern that the protest may lead to violence and harm vulnerable and weak individuals.

The governor appealed to the people of the state in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Otti said although President Bola Tinubu’s policies may not have yielded the desired result, he urged the youth to pursue peaceful means to express their frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT
President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]
President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette] Pulse Nigeria

While acknowledging Nigerians’ right to protest, Otti feared that opportunists and hoodlums may hijack the demonstration to incite chaos.

“Some economic policies of the federal government, including the removal of the fuel subsidy, may not have yet produced the desired results as initially intended, but I urge our youths to pursue peaceful means to express their grievances rather than resorting to violence,” he said.

The governor urged Abian youths to exercise restraint, saying the state is not known for chaos.

“What Abians need now is a strong sense of peace and sustained development, not chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our administration has made significant investments in infrastructure in Aba and Umuahia, and such infrastructure should be protected from those who may attempt to hijack the protest and cause mayhem.

“Abia State civil servants have received the April tranche of the Wage Award, as promised by our administration, among other commitments. Therefore, I plead with Abia people to shun violence,” Otti pleaded.

The governor’s appeal reinforced his position about the upcoming protest. Recall that over the weekend, Otti opposed Peter Obi’s position on the protest.

While Obi believes Nigerians are free to protest because it is their constitutional right, Otti argued that protesters must obtain permission from the police before hitting the streets to express their displeasure about the country’s situation.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Only 650 doctors serve 3.6 million in Kwara amid 'Japa Syndrome' challenges

Only 650 doctors serve 3.6 million in Kwara amid 'Japa Syndrome' challenges

We need peace not chaos — Alex Otti begs Abia youths to shun hunger protest

We need peace not chaos — Alex Otti begs Abia youths to shun hunger protest

APC diaspora chieftain wants DSS to reveal sponsors of nationwide protests

APC diaspora chieftain wants DSS to reveal sponsors of nationwide protests

Aiyedatiwa to create 5,000 remote job opportunities for residents in 5 years

Aiyedatiwa to create 5,000 remote job opportunities for residents in 5 years

16 ships await berthing at Lagos Ports with cargoes including petrol and wheat

16 ships await berthing at Lagos Ports with cargoes including petrol and wheat

Soldiers, Police, DSS and others storm Ibadan ahead of planned protests

Soldiers, Police, DSS and others storm Ibadan ahead of planned protests

FG declares 256 custodial centres 'Red Zones' ahead of August 1 protests

FG declares 256 custodial centres 'Red Zones' ahead of August 1 protests

Akpabio believes election losers are behind upcoming hunger protest

Akpabio believes election losers are behind upcoming hunger protest

9m adolescent girls face intimate partner violence worldwide by age 20

9m adolescent girls face intimate partner violence worldwide by age 20

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Appeal Court affirms Ighodalo as PDP candidate

Sgt. Cynthia Maurice of the Nigerian Airforce during her PGAN sanctioned playing ability tests examination at HSD Golf Club Bayelsa [NAN]

Female officer makes history for Nigerian military

Falomo Barracks in Lagos [X.com]

NPF denies selling Falomo Barracks in Lagos, announces redevelopment plans

FCCPC fines Meta and WhatsApp $220 million for data privacy violations [TVC News]

After 3-year probe, FCCPC fines Meta, WhatsApp $220m for invasion of Nigerians' data