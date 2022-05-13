Spain proposes law to grant women menstrual leave; can we expect same in Nigeria?

If you keep telling your Nigerian employer that you cannot work because you have menstrual pain, you might not have a job pretty soon.

Recently, the Spanish legislation prepared a draft bill that allows women to have a three-day leave of absence from work because of menstrual pain, to be extended to five-days, if it is very acute.

To qualify for this leave in the first place, the menstrual pain must be severe and not mild. There is also the prerequisite of a doctor's note.

The law hasn’t been passed, but when it is passed, Spain will become one of the first countries to do so.

This law is part of many reproductive reforms in Spain including abortion laws reforms like allowing 16,17-year-olds to get an abortion without parental consent, recognising menstrual pain as an illness, abolishing the tax on menstrual hygiene products, free menstrual products for prisons and schools and extending paid maternity leave.