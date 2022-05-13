RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Spain proposes law to grant women menstrual leave; can we expect same in Nigeria?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Women in Spain may be given leave from work because of menstrual pain.

Menstrual pains can be excruciating
How amazing will it be to go on leave (apart from sick leave) when you are immobilized by menstrual pain?

If you keep telling your Nigerian employer that you cannot work because you have menstrual pain, you might not have a job pretty soon.

Recently, the Spanish legislation prepared a draft bill that allows women to have a three-day leave of absence from work because of menstrual pain, to be extended to five-days, if it is very acute.

To qualify for this leave in the first place, the menstrual pain must be severe and not mild. There is also the prerequisite of a doctor's note.

The law hasn’t been passed, but when it is passed, Spain will become one of the first countries to do so.

This law is part of many reproductive reforms in Spain including abortion laws reforms like allowing 16,17-year-olds to get an abortion without parental consent, recognising menstrual pain as an illness, abolishing the tax on menstrual hygiene products, free menstrual products for prisons and schools and extending paid maternity leave.

It is amazing to see a country pay attention to women’s reproductive rights and needs, will Nigeria join follow in their footstep or is that a pipedream?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

