5 ways men harass women in public gyms

Most women do not like to go to public gyms because they are harassed or intimidated.

These are the ways women are harassed in the gym
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate and Influencer, Kim Oprah narrated how she was harassed in the gym.

She said she saw a man staring at her and then he sent a message telling her how she looked good.

She felt like her personal space was invaded, and she felt harassed.

Yet, when she complained online many people did not understand her, he was just admiring you they said.

Collins Dictionary defines harassment as "behaviour which is intended to trouble or annoy someone." She was in her right to feel annoyed and troubled.

This isn’t the first time a woman has spoken about how she felt harassed and sexualised in a gym.

By the numbers;

Research has shown that "two in five women avoid exercising at the gym, 45% chose to go with a friend, and 4% go with a partner because ‘men make them feel uncomfortable."

Here is how men can make women uncomfortable in the gym;

1. Offering to help her with her exercise

I know you want to be a knight in a shining armour, but chivalry is dead, and you should get with the program, if not, you may be caught mansplaining. This is when men offer advice or explanation that no one asked for.

2. Groping her in a bid to help her exercise

Except you are her trainer, you shouldn’t touch a woman in the gym, especially by the waist or other touches that may be sexually suggestive.

3. Staring at her

Many women complain about how men ogle and glare at their bodies, especially their backside while exercising.

You can steal glances, but full-on glaring makes her feel self-conscious and uncomfortable.

4. Catcalling and following her

Unsolicited compliments as she walks by are definitely harassment. Yes, you think she is a pretty woman with a banging body, but you shouldn’t say that as she walks by.

If you take it a step further by following her when she showed verbally or physically that she is not interested in whatever you have to say, you have clearly crossed your boundary.

5. Laughing at her

Let’s say you notice that she is doing something wrong, and you and your friends poke fun at how she is lifting weights or wherever she’s doing, that certainly intimidating and harassing.

Way forward

Even though, women only gyms are being advocated for, a little behavioral modification from the men is a great thing as well.

Gyms should also provide avenues for women to complain and ban men who demonstrate such behaviour.

