RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

5 reasons your breasts itch

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you ever experienced ferociously itching breasts?

Sore and itchy breasts can be discomforting [Mama Mio]
Sore and itchy breasts can be discomforting [Mama Mio]

Itching breasts is a common experience for most women and is extremely discomforting.

Recommended articles

Should they be worried when their breasts itch so badly?

Here are some reasons for this discomfort:

Perhaps you thought yeast infection only affects your vagina, surprise surprise! Your breasts also get a good dose of yeast infection.

The symptoms are rash, bumps, and skin patches that bring out the liquid. Moisture around your breasts gotten from sweat can make this possible.

Ladies, wash your bras. Yes, you have all black bras and you have forgotten how many times you have worn them in the week, but remember to wash them.

Dirty bras can cause bacteria to make their home in your breasts.

Dry skin can be part of the reason why your breasts are itchy. Make sure you moisturise your skin as often as you can.

These are skin conditions that cause dry, scaly, and inflamed skin.

Your breasts might be itchy because of your laundry detergent, constant friction with your clothes, the clothes you wear, or the material your bra is made of.

In rare cases, it might be a symptom of cancer, an after effect of breastfeeding, or symptom that your period is underway.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Why we decided to make our annual festival an 8-day affair' - Dare Art Alade

'Why we decided to make our annual festival an 8-day affair' - Dare Art Alade

Dating in Lagos: 5 places to find love

Dating in Lagos: 5 places to find love

5 reasons your breasts itch

5 reasons your breasts itch

The dilemma of making New Year's resolutions

The dilemma of making New Year's resolutions

Why some women miss their period

Why some women miss their period

Acid Reflux Disease

Acid Reflux Disease

Medical supplies that every home should have

Medical supplies that every home should have

This thing called Hormone Imbalance

This thing called Hormone Imbalance

How to break up gracefully

How to break up gracefully