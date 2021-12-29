5 reasons your breasts itch

Should they be worried when their breasts itch so badly?

Here are some reasons for this discomfort:

1. Yeast infection

Perhaps you thought yeast infection only affects your vagina, surprise surprise! Your breasts also get a good dose of yeast infection.

The symptoms are rash, bumps, and skin patches that bring out the liquid. Moisture around your breasts gotten from sweat can make this possible.

2. Dirty bras

Ladies, wash your bras. Yes, you have all black bras and you have forgotten how many times you have worn them in the week, but remember to wash them.

Dirty bras can cause bacteria to make their home in your breasts.

3. Your skin is dry

Dry skin can be part of the reason why your breasts are itchy. Make sure you moisturise your skin as often as you can.

4. Eczema and psoriasis

These are skin conditions that cause dry, scaly, and inflamed skin.

5. Skin irritation and allergies

Your breasts might be itchy because of your laundry detergent, constant friction with your clothes, the clothes you wear, or the material your bra is made of.