3 reasons you should consider sex during menstruation

But in recent years, feminists began a movement to demystify menstrual blood and to remove the age-long taboo and shame that surrounds menstruation.

If you do not think menstrual blood is disgusting, then sex during her period might be possible.

So, what are the pros?

1. Eases menstrual pain

Menstrual pain is the sometimes unfortunate consequence of being on your period. It has been proven that vaginal stimulation reduces cramps.

Sex releases endorphins plus the muscles of your uterus contracting provides some relief.

2. You have extra lubrication

Because of how wet the vagina is (as a result of blood), penetration is easier.

3. Sex is (more) enjoyable

For most women, the hormonal change from before their menstrual period (ovulation) and during their period can cause their libido to be heightened.

The cons

The mess

Blood everywhere, on your bedsheets and your partner. A very messy sight.

STDs

Fluids mixing together with each other is an invitation to sexually transmitted disease.

How to fix the mess?