RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

3 reasons you should consider sex during menstruation

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

What do you think of sex during your period?

Period sex can be very exciting [Laurier.com]
Period sex can be very exciting [Laurier.com]

Sex during your period is usually frowned at. Most people will not agree to have sex during your period because of some concerns.

Recommended articles

But in recent years, feminists began a movement to demystify menstrual blood and to remove the age-long taboo and shame that surrounds menstruation.

If you do not think menstrual blood is disgusting, then sex during her period might be possible.

So, what are the pros?

Menstrual pain is the sometimes unfortunate consequence of being on your period. It has been proven that vaginal stimulation reduces cramps.

Sex releases endorphins plus the muscles of your uterus contracting provides some relief.

Because of how wet the vagina is (as a result of blood), penetration is easier.

For most women, the hormonal change from before their menstrual period (ovulation) and during their period can cause their libido to be heightened.

Blood everywhere, on your bedsheets and your partner. A very messy sight.

Fluids mixing together with each other is an invitation to sexually transmitted disease.

  1. Lay a towel or another cloth on the bed to prevent your bed sheet from becoming stained.
  2. Have sex in the shower.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things you need to stop this year

5 things you need to stop this year

How to avoid being disappointed by clothes you buy online

How to avoid being disappointed by clothes you buy online

3 reasons you should consider sex during menstruation

3 reasons you should consider sex during menstruation

4 Reasons you should break up with your partner

4 Reasons you should break up with your partner

How dating apps leave you depressed

How dating apps leave you depressed

How to make time for self-care even if you're very busy

How to make time for self-care even if you're very busy

This is how to talk about sex with a new partner

This is how to talk about sex with a new partner

Ladies: Here are 5 dangers of wearing waist trainers

Ladies: Here are 5 dangers of wearing waist trainers

Does penis size really matter? Here are all the facts and misconceptions

Does penis size really matter? Here are all the facts and misconceptions