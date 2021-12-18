5 reasons women experience painful menstrual periods

Painful periods are called dysmenorrhea. There are two types of dysmenorrhea; primary and secondary dysmenorrhea. The pain can be so obstructive that they cannot go to work or school or do anything. It can be accompanied by diarrhoea, vomiting and fever.

Primary dysmenorrhea is when women experience pain during or before their menstrual period while secondary dysmenorrhea is when they start experiencing pain at a later time in their lives after enjoying years of painless periods.

Why do women experience painful menstrual periods?

1. Uterine contractions

Cramps are caused by hormonal changes that cause the uterus to experience contractions.

When a woman experiences strong uterine contractions, blood flow to the uterus is cut off for a while. When the uterine muscles do not have oxygen, this causes pain.

2. Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a common condition that causes a change in a woman’s hormones a few weeks before her period. It is usually accompanied by irritability, mood swings, and anxiety.

3. Fibroids

Fibroids are benign tumours that camp in the uterus and cause pain.

4. Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a medical condition where cells that line the uterus grow into the ovaries, fallopian tube, and pelvis.

5. Pelvic inflammatory disease

Pelvic inflammatory disease causes the reproductive organs to be swollen and painful. It is usually caused by bacteria transmitted sexually.

Treating cramps at home

There are so many different things to do that reduce the painful feelings of cramps.