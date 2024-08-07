Why do lawyers wear wigs?

However, this practice has a long history and holds special meaning.

The history of wigs in courtrooms

The tradition of wearing wigs in courtrooms began in England in the 17th century. During this time, wigs were a popular fashion trend among the wealthy and powerful.

People wore them to show status and importance. Lawyers, judges, and even regular people started wearing wigs to fit in and look sophisticated.

As time passed, wigs became a symbol of the legal profession. They represented wisdom and authority, making those who wore them appear more serious and knowledgeable. This tradition continued even after wigs went out of style in everyday life.

The purpose of wearing wigs

Wearing wigs in court isn't just about looking old-fashioned or different. There are several reasons why this tradition has stuck around:

Anonymity and equality: Wigs help create a sense of anonymity. When lawyers and judges wear wigs, it makes them look similar. This helps focus on the case and the law rather than the individual. It also gives everyone a sense of equality in the courtroom. Respect and tradition: Wearing a wig is a sign of respect for the court and the law. It's a way to honour the traditions of the legal system and show that the people in court take their roles seriously. Authority and seriousness: Wigs give lawyers and judges a serious appearance. This can help make the courtroom feel like a place of importance where the law is respected.

The modern use of wigs

While the tradition of wearing wigs started in England, it spread to other countries like Canada, Australia, and some Caribbean nations. However, not all countries still follow this practice. In many places, lawyers and judges have stopped wearing wigs, preferring a more modern look.

In England, wigs are still worn in criminal cases and some other types of court proceedings.

But, they are no longer required in civil cases or family courts. Some people argue that wigs are outdated and uncomfortable, while others believe they are an important part of the legal tradition.