ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

When did humans begin to use modern cutlery?

Anna Ajayi

When and how did humans begin to use modern cutlery?

When did humans begin to use modern cutleries? [DALL-E2024]
When did humans begin to use modern cutleries? [DALL-E2024]

Cutlery, which includes forks, knives, and spoons, is an everyday tool that we often take for granted. However, the history of these utensils is rich and fascinating.

Recommended articles

Imagine sitting down for a meal without any cutlery. How would you manage your soup without a spoon, or cut your steak without a knife?

Today, we use forks, knives, and spoons without a second thought. But these everyday items have not always been part of human dining. The journey of cutlery from simple tools to the modern pieces we use today is a tale of invention and evolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long before the invention of cutlery, early humans used their hands for eating. However, as early as 500,000 years ago, humans began to use simple tools made from stones and bones to aid in food preparation.

Early tools [Wikipedia]
Early tools [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

These tools were primarily used for hunting and butchering animals rather than eating.

1. Knives as the first cutlery

ADVERTISEMENT

The knife is the oldest type of cutlery and has been used since prehistoric times. The earliest knives were made from sharpened stones and later from metals such as bronze and iron.

Knives were the first cutlery [HuntPrimitive]
Knives were the first cutlery [HuntPrimitive] Pulse Nigeria

By the Bronze Age (around 3300 BCE to 1200 BCE), knives were common and were primarily used for cutting meat and other food items. Knives were the primary eating utensil in many ancient civilisations, including Egypt and Mesopotamia.

2. Spoons

Spoons have been used since ancient times as well. The earliest spoons were made from wood, bone, or shells. Evidence of spoons has been found in Egyptian tombs dating back to 1000 BCE. These spoons were used for eating soups, stews, and other liquid-based foods. In ancient Greece and Rome, spoons were made from bronze and silver, showing the advancement in materials and craftsmanship.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Forks

Forks were the last major addition to modern cutlery. Their history dates back to the Byzantine Empire in the 4th century CE, where they were used by the elite.

Forks were the last major addition to modern cutlery [Credinca]
Forks were the last major addition to modern cutlery [Credinca] Pulse Nigeria

However, forks were not widely accepted in Europe until much later. In the 11th century, forks began to appear in Italy, introduced by Byzantine princesses who married into European royalty. Despite this, forks were initially met with resistance and were considered odd or unnecessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the 16th century, forks became more popular in Italy and started to spread to other parts of Europe. Catherine de' Medici is credited with introducing the fork to France in the 1530s. Over time, the use of forks became more widespread, and by the 18th century, they were common in European households.

The Renaissance period (14th to 17th century) saw significant advancements in the design and use of cutlery. Knives, forks, and spoons began to be produced in matching sets, and their designs became more intricate and decorative.

Cutlery of the Renaissance period [Ancient-Jewellery]
Cutlery of the Renaissance period [Ancient-Jewellery] Pulse Nigeria

The introduction of stainless steel in the early 20th century revolutionised cutlery, making it more durable and affordable.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 19th century, cutlery sets became even more standardised and mass-produced due to the Industrial Revolution.

Modern cutlery set [Amazon.com]
Modern cutlery set [Amazon.com] Pulse Nigeria

This period also saw the introduction of specialised utensils like fish forks, butter knives, and dessert spoons, catering to the increasingly elaborate dining customs of the time.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 overnight beauty tips with honey

7 overnight beauty tips with honey

Why you should always hang your panties outside to dry

Why you should always hang your panties outside to dry

When did humans begin to use modern cutlery?

When did humans begin to use modern cutlery?

What did the Nigerian flag look like before independence?

What did the Nigerian flag look like before independence?

Here's what really happens when you hold in a fart

Here's what really happens when you hold in a fart

D'USSÉ Cognac celebrates new partnership with Obi's house

D'USSÉ Cognac celebrates new partnership with Obi's house

3 dangers of using penis enlargement drugs and gadgets

3 dangers of using penis enlargement drugs and gadgets

7 ways you are damaging your nonstick cooking utensils without even knowing

7 ways you are damaging your nonstick cooking utensils without even knowing

South East students entrepreneurs, innovation conference records massive success

South East students entrepreneurs, innovation conference records massive success

A simple guide to breast self-exams every woman should know

A simple guide to breast self-exams every woman should know

7 signs you might be in a relationship with a narcissist

7 signs you might be in a relationship with a narcissist

5 oldest known sculptures in the world

5 oldest known sculptures in the world

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

You can cook these 5 African dishes to celebrate Africa Day 2024

Kris Kremers and Lisanne Froon [Lost Media Wiki]

2 women went on the most magical trip of their lives — it did not end well

Kendric Comer is currently undergoing gene therapy [newyorktimes]

A cure for sickle cell disease? Young boy might be the first person to be cured