When did humans begin to use modern cutlery?

Imagine sitting down for a meal without any cutlery. How would you manage your soup without a spoon, or cut your steak without a knife?

Today, we use forks, knives, and spoons without a second thought. But these everyday items have not always been part of human dining. The journey of cutlery from simple tools to the modern pieces we use today is a tale of invention and evolution.

Early tools and prehistoric times

Long before the invention of cutlery, early humans used their hands for eating. However, as early as 500,000 years ago, humans began to use simple tools made from stones and bones to aid in food preparation.

These tools were primarily used for hunting and butchering animals rather than eating.

Ancient times

1. Knives as the first cutlery

The knife is the oldest type of cutlery and has been used since prehistoric times. The earliest knives were made from sharpened stones and later from metals such as bronze and iron.

By the Bronze Age (around 3300 BCE to 1200 BCE), knives were common and were primarily used for cutting meat and other food items. Knives were the primary eating utensil in many ancient civilisations, including Egypt and Mesopotamia.

2. Spoons

Spoons have been used since ancient times as well. The earliest spoons were made from wood, bone, or shells. Evidence of spoons has been found in Egyptian tombs dating back to 1000 BCE. These spoons were used for eating soups, stews, and other liquid-based foods. In ancient Greece and Rome, spoons were made from bronze and silver, showing the advancement in materials and craftsmanship.

The Middle Ages

3. Forks

Forks were the last major addition to modern cutlery. Their history dates back to the Byzantine Empire in the 4th century CE, where they were used by the elite.

However, forks were not widely accepted in Europe until much later. In the 11th century, forks began to appear in Italy, introduced by Byzantine princesses who married into European royalty. Despite this, forks were initially met with resistance and were considered odd or unnecessary.

By the 16th century, forks became more popular in Italy and started to spread to other parts of Europe. Catherine de' Medici is credited with introducing the fork to France in the 1530s. Over time, the use of forks became more widespread, and by the 18th century, they were common in European households.

The Renaissance and Modern Era

The Renaissance period (14th to 17th century) saw significant advancements in the design and use of cutlery. Knives, forks, and spoons began to be produced in matching sets, and their designs became more intricate and decorative.

The introduction of stainless steel in the early 20th century revolutionised cutlery, making it more durable and affordable.

The 19th and 20th centuries

During the 19th century, cutlery sets became even more standardised and mass-produced due to the Industrial Revolution.

This period also saw the introduction of specialised utensils like fish forks, butter knives, and dessert spoons, catering to the increasingly elaborate dining customs of the time.