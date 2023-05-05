The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

What is Magic Skin? Join TECNO as they debut the first magic skin materials in Africa

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTECNO: TECNO becomes the first to launch “Magic Skin" in Africa, one of the industry's newest and most innovative materials in smartphone design.

A piece of black Magic Skin. (Photo Credit: TECNO)
A piece of black Magic Skin. (Photo Credit: TECNO)

Recommended articles

Stylish Design with Skin-friendly Touch

Magic Skin boasts a sleek and stylish design with a delicate texture, a softer touch, and a better color effect. The phone's back covers vivid colors and vibrant patterns, making it chic. TECNO has meticulously tailored Magic Skin to suit the distinctive positioning of each product line, giving each product its unique style.

The design is the outcome of extensive user research. TECNO designers surveyed thousands of African consumers to obtain insights into their aesthetic preferences and functional demands. The team then refined every aspect of the process, from perfecting the color implementation to scrutinizing the quality of the patterns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Magic Skin has been engineered to reduce the weight and thickness of the back cover while maintaining durability and practicality. This creates a more seamless integration with the phone, resulting in a comfortable grip.

A dense Molecular Structure Provides Stain Resistance

The benefits of Magic Skin extend far beyond its aesthetic appeal. It is not only visually pleasing but also easy to clean. To achieve optimal performance, a variety of materials were tested and evaluated. The final launch of Magic Skin is a unique blend of polymers and micro-particles that create a very dense molecular structure.

This dense molecular structure makes the material resistant to stains and spills, making it perfect for everyday use. Whether you spill coffee or wine on your phone case, Magic Skin can be effortlessly wiped clean without leaving any residual marks or stains.

Magic Skin under waterproof test. (Photo Credit: TECNO)
Magic Skin under waterproof test. (Photo Credit: TECNO) Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the advanced manufacturing process ensures that Magic Skin can withstand extreme conditions. The material is waterproof and resistant to abrasion and can maintain its stability in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 70°C. In laboratory tests, Magic Skin has demonstrated its superiority in various aspects, such as resistance to denim fabric abrasion, prevention of lipstick and perfume stains, and protection against UV light exposure.

Magic Skin under freezing test. Photo Credit: TECNO (Photo Credit: TECNO)
Magic Skin under freezing test. Photo Credit: TECNO (Photo Credit: TECNO) Pulse Nigeria

Don't Stop Creating for Consumers

TECNO again demonstrates its unwavering commitment to delivering stylish and innovative designs incorporating the latest technologies by introducing Magic Skin. This launch is just one of the many milestones on TECNO's journey toward materials and designs innovation as it continues to push the boundaries and create new possibilities for the future.

For any related media queries, please contact pr.tecno@tecno-mobile.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTECNO

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What is Magic Skin? Join TECNO as they debut the first magic skin materials in Africa

What is Magic Skin? Join TECNO as they debut the first magic skin materials in Africa

7 unusual cultures around the world

7 unusual cultures around the world

#SHE_BUILDS Future Festival connects people of colour across global diaspora

#SHE_BUILDS Future Festival connects people of colour across global diaspora

Empowering Women in Tech: Stanbic IBTC Bank announces third edition of its annual event

Empowering Women in Tech: Stanbic IBTC Bank announces third edition of its annual event

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Dear women, here are 4 best tips for you to enjoy s*x better

Dear women, here are 4 best tips for you to enjoy s*x better

Tems makes bold fashion statement at the 2023 Met Gala

Tems makes bold fashion statement at the 2023 Met Gala

ARM wraps up DAAYTA 2023 announces winner of ₦12m grant

ARM wraps up DAAYTA 2023 announces winner of ₦12m grant

How long should you wait before having another round?

How long should you wait before having another round?

Tips to play with a man's nipple for orgasm

Tips to play with a man's nipple for orgasm

Fewchore Finance Company Limited celebrates 5th anniversary in style

Fewchore Finance Company Limited celebrates 5th anniversary in style

Nigerian passport weaker than passports of Ghana, Lesotho, Djibouti

Nigerian passport weaker than passports of Ghana, Lesotho, Djibouti

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

How long should you wait before having another round?

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men. [canadianlegalsystem]

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

7 ways to attract a high quality man

7 clear signs your woman is faithful & loyal

Breaking up is never easy, but it can be done with kindness and respect (Credit: GettyImagesPeopleImages)

5 ways to end your relationship without breaking their heart