ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 ways a woman needs to feel loved and protected

Anna Ajayi

A woman needs to feel like she can depend on her partner always.

How to make a woman needs to feel loved and protected [AllProDad]
How to make a woman needs to feel loved and protected [AllProDad]

Every woman wants to feel loved and protected in her relationship. This doesn't mean a relationship is always sunshine and rainbows, but there are some basic things a partner can do to make their woman feel safe and secure.

Recommended articles

Let's explore five ways to achieve this.

Sure, being around is important, but quality time is about really giving your partner your full attention. This means putting away your phone, turning off the TV, and focusing on her. Listen to what she has to say, and try to see things from her perspective. It's about making her feel like she's the most important thing in the world to you, at least for a little while.

ADVERTISEMENT
Spend quality time with your partner [TheGuardianNigeria]
Spend quality time with your partner [TheGuardianNigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Here are some ideas for quality time:

  • Plan a date night: This doesn't have to be expensive. You could cook dinner together, cuddle up on the couch and watch a movie, or take a walk. The important thing is that you're spending time together and making an effort.
  • Do something she enjoys: If she loves to read, curl up with a book together. Pay attention to her interests and show her that you care about the things she cares about.
  • Put away distractions: When you're spending time together, put your phone away and turn off the TV. Give her your full attention and let her know that she's important to you.

Communication is key in any relationship, but it's especially important in a romantic relationship. Women tend to be more emotional than men, and they need to feel like they can express their feelings to their partner without judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some tips for effective communication:

Communicate openly with your partner [Jamaicanscom]
Communicate openly with your partner [Jamaicanscom] Pulse Nigeria
  • Be a good listener: When your partner is talking to you, listen attentively. Don't interrupt her or try to fix things. Just listen and try to understand her point of view.
  • Be honest and open: Be honest with your partner about your feelings and thoughts. Don't bottle things up inside.
  • Be respectful: Even when you disagree, communicate with respect. Avoid name-calling, yelling, or other forms of abusive behaviour.

Women put a lot of effort into their relationships. They cook dinner, clean the house, and take care of the kids. Acknowledging her efforts and letting her know you appreciate her is important.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some ways to show your appreciation:

  • Tell her thank you: Thank her for the things she does, big and small.
  • Do your share: Don't expect her to do everything around the house. Do your share of the chores and childcare.
  • Give her compliments: Tell her how much you appreciate her. Compliment her on her looks, her personality, and her intelligence.

Nobody is perfect, and that includes you and your partner. Accepting your partner for who she is is important, flaws and all. Trying to change her will only push her away.

Accept her, flaws and all [Redbook]
Accept her, flaws and all [Redbook] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some tips for accepting your partner's flaws:

  • Focus on the positive: Don't dwell on her flaws. Focus on the things you love about her.
  • Communicate your needs: If something she does is really bothering you, talk to her about it in a respectful way.
  • Be willing to compromise: No one is going to get everything they want in a relationship. Be willing to compromise and meet her halfway.

A woman needs to feel like she can depend on her partner. This means being there for her when she's going through a tough time, and being someone she can count on.

ALSO READ: 10 masculine qualities women secretly love in men

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some ways to be a dependable partner:

  • Keep your promises: If you say you're going to do something, do it.
  • Be there for her: When she's having a bad day, be there for her. Listen to her and offer your support.
  • Follow through: Don't flake out on plans or leave her hanging. Be someone she can rely on.

By following these tips, you can help your woman feel loved and protected in your relationship.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways a woman needs to feel loved and protected

5 ways a woman needs to feel loved and protected

Here's how one of the world's oldest selfies was taken over 160 years ago

Here's how one of the world's oldest selfies was taken over 160 years ago

What to know about the origins and symbolism of wedding rings

What to know about the origins and symbolism of wedding rings

7 unusual signs of respect in different cultures of the world

7 unusual signs of respect in different cultures of the world

No car can travel on 'the shortest highway in the world'

No car can travel on 'the shortest highway in the world'

What happens to items confiscated from passengers at the airport?

What happens to items confiscated from passengers at the airport?

Besides eggs, here are 7 other high-protein foods for weight loss

Besides eggs, here are 7 other high-protein foods for weight loss

7 edible insects and their surprising benefits

7 edible insects and their surprising benefits

Here’s why helicopters crash so often and people hardly survive

Here’s why helicopters crash so often and people hardly survive

How to roast groundnut with garri instead of sand

How to roast groundnut with garri instead of sand

10 latest Gen Z abbreviations that will make you feel old

10 latest Gen Z abbreviations that will make you feel old

3 hidden dangers of detox and slimming teas on kidney and liver health

3 hidden dangers of detox and slimming teas on kidney and liver health

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Agbo drinks {tnc africa}

Agbo Jedi Jedi can cause severe kidney, liver failure

How to escape from an abusive partner

Here are 5 ways to escape from an abusive partner

Body language includes different types of nonverbal indicators [ResearchGate]

15 body language signs and their hidden meaning

Leg cramps

Here are 7 reasons you keep experiencing painful leg cramps when you are asleep