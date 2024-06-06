ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 of the world’s oldest foods discovered by archaeologists

Anna Ajayi

Have you ever wondered what people ate thousands of years ago?

One of the world’s oldest foods discovered by archaeologists [Ranker]
One of the world’s oldest foods discovered by archaeologists [Ranker]

These foods are so ancient that they've survived thousands of years, giving us a glimpse into the diets of our ancestors.

Recommended articles

Through the work of archaeologists, we have discovered some fascinating ancient foods that tell stories of past civilisations.

Here are seven of the world’s oldest foods discovered by archaeologists; these finds are not just relics but also windows into history:

ADVERTISEMENT
Roman wine in a sealed bottle [TapasMagazine]
Roman wine in a sealed bottle [TapasMagazine] Pulse Nigeria

In 1867, a bottle of Roman wine was discovered in a sarcophagus near Speyer, Germany. This wine, dating back to around 325 CE, is the oldest known wine still in liquid form. The secret to its preservation was a thick layer of olive oil that sealed it from the air. Although it is no longer drinkable, it remains an extraordinary find that sheds light on ancient Roman burial practices and their love for wine.

In Oxfordshire, UK, archaeologists found charred crumbs of bread estimated to be 5,500 years old.

Britain’s oldest bread [YahooNews]
Britain’s oldest bread [YahooNews] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Originally mistaken for charcoal, this bread was made from crushed barley and other grains. It provides evidence of the early agricultural practices of the first European settlers in Britain, highlighting their ingenuity in food preparation even in prehistoric times.

Ancient Chinese bone broth [DailyMail]
Ancient Chinese bone broth [DailyMail] Pulse Nigeria

In Xian, China, a sealed bronze cooking pot containing a 2,400-year-old bone broth was unearthed. The broth, found near the famous terracotta army, had turned green from bronze oxidation over time. This discovery illustrates the culinary practices of ancient China and their methods of preserving food in bronze containers, which were believed to have been used in rituals or as offerings.

ADVERTISEMENT
Irish bog butter [Wikipedia]
Irish bog butter [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

In 2009, a barrel of 3,000-year-old butter was discovered in a peat bog in County Kildare, Ireland. Known as bog butter, it was stored in wooden containers and buried in bogs to preserve it. Over millennia, the butter turned into a waxy substance called adipocere. This practice of storing butter in bogs shows the resourcefulness of ancient Irish communities in preserving their food.

The oldest noodles in the world [TheArchaelogist]
The oldest noodles in the world [TheArchaelogist] Pulse Nigeria

The oldest known noodles, dating back 4,000 years, were found in China’s Yellow River Valley. These noodles, made from millet, were preserved by a combination of environmental factors after an earthquake caused sudden flooding. This find not only settles debates about the origins of noodles but also showcases the early culinary skills in ancient China.

ADVERTISEMENT
China’s oldest beef jerky [X]
China’s oldest beef jerky [X] Pulse Nigeria

In the village of Wanli, China, a 2,000-year-old tomb revealed a pot containing beef jerky. This preserved meat was stored in a beautifully decorated bronze pot, indicating it was meant for the afterlife journey. The jerky’s preservation demonstrates ancient methods of drying meat to extend its shelf life, a technique still in use today.

In 1902, a bar of Cadbury’s chocolate was made to commemorate the coronation of King Edward VII. While not as ancient as the other finds, this 120-year-old chocolate bar, preserved in a tin box, is a modern relic.

ADVERTISEMENT
Extremely old commemorative chocolates [BBC]
Extremely old commemorative chocolates [BBC] Pulse Nigeria

It represents the beginnings of mass-produced confections and their role in cultural and historical events.

ALSO READ: Here's how one of the world's oldest selfies was taken over 160 years ago

Exploring these ancient foods allows us to appreciate the long history of human innovation in food preservation and preparation, reminding us that the quest for delicious and sustainable food is as old as civilisation itself.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 of the world’s oldest foods discovered by archaeologists

7 of the world’s oldest foods discovered by archaeologists

How to stop snoring permanently

How to stop snoring permanently

What ages are women and men at their sexual peak?

What ages are women and men at their sexual peak?

How to scientifically get rid of stretch marks for good

How to scientifically get rid of stretch marks for good

4 cultures in the world that prostrate to greet like the Yorubas

4 cultures in the world that prostrate to greet like the Yorubas

7 places people are forbidden from visiting

7 places people are forbidden from visiting

Can animals really talk to each other?

Can animals really talk to each other?

5 sex-related issues you should never ignore

5 sex-related issues you should never ignore

10 smallest African countries by land mass

10 smallest African countries by land mass

9 low-maintenance plants to add vibrancy to your home

9 low-maintenance plants to add vibrancy to your home

4 reasons you always have a cold and some remedies that actually work

4 reasons you always have a cold and some remedies that actually work

5 DIY facial toners for a refreshing glow

5 DIY facial toners for a refreshing glow

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond

Top 10 diamond producing countries in Africa

10 smallest African countries by land mass

10 smallest African countries by land mass

What makes a man attractive? [DALL-E2024]

10 secrets that make a man sexy and irresistible

A true alpha male highly regards his woman [Pinterest]

Here’s how a true 'alpha male' treats his woman