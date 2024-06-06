7 of the world’s oldest foods discovered by archaeologists

Through the work of archaeologists, we have discovered some fascinating ancient foods that tell stories of past civilisations.

Here are seven of the world’s oldest foods discovered by archaeologists; these finds are not just relics but also windows into history:

1. Roman wine in a sealed bottle

In 1867, a bottle of Roman wine was discovered in a sarcophagus near Speyer, Germany. This wine, dating back to around 325 CE, is the oldest known wine still in liquid form. The secret to its preservation was a thick layer of olive oil that sealed it from the air. Although it is no longer drinkable, it remains an extraordinary find that sheds light on ancient Roman burial practices and their love for wine.

2. Britain’s oldest bread

In Oxfordshire, UK, archaeologists found charred crumbs of bread estimated to be 5,500 years old.

Originally mistaken for charcoal, this bread was made from crushed barley and other grains. It provides evidence of the early agricultural practices of the first European settlers in Britain, highlighting their ingenuity in food preparation even in prehistoric times.

3. Ancient Chinese bone broth

In Xian, China, a sealed bronze cooking pot containing a 2,400-year-old bone broth was unearthed. The broth, found near the famous terracotta army, had turned green from bronze oxidation over time. This discovery illustrates the culinary practices of ancient China and their methods of preserving food in bronze containers, which were believed to have been used in rituals or as offerings.

4. Irish bog butter

In 2009, a barrel of 3,000-year-old butter was discovered in a peat bog in County Kildare, Ireland. Known as bog butter, it was stored in wooden containers and buried in bogs to preserve it. Over millennia, the butter turned into a waxy substance called adipocere. This practice of storing butter in bogs shows the resourcefulness of ancient Irish communities in preserving their food.

5. The primal noodles

The oldest known noodles, dating back 4,000 years, were found in China’s Yellow River Valley. These noodles, made from millet, were preserved by a combination of environmental factors after an earthquake caused sudden flooding. This find not only settles debates about the origins of noodles but also showcases the early culinary skills in ancient China.

6. China’s oldest beef jerky

In the village of Wanli, China, a 2,000-year-old tomb revealed a pot containing beef jerky. This preserved meat was stored in a beautifully decorated bronze pot, indicating it was meant for the afterlife journey. The jerky’s preservation demonstrates ancient methods of drying meat to extend its shelf life, a technique still in use today.

7. Extremely old commemorative chocolates

In 1902, a bar of Cadbury’s chocolate was made to commemorate the coronation of King Edward VII. While not as ancient as the other finds, this 120-year-old chocolate bar, preserved in a tin box, is a modern relic.

It represents the beginnings of mass-produced confections and their role in cultural and historical events.

Exploring these ancient foods allows us to appreciate the long history of human innovation in food preservation and preparation, reminding us that the quest for delicious and sustainable food is as old as civilisation itself.