ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The uses, benefits and side effects of kola nuts

Anna Ajayi

Kola nuts are packed with history and energy.

Health benefits of kola nuts [DoveMed]
Health benefits of kola nuts [DoveMed]

Kola nuts, originating from the tropical rainforests of Africa, are more than just a simple nut; they are ingrained in the cultural fabric and daily life of many African societies.

Recommended articles

People chew them for their taste and the natural boost they give. But, like anything you eat or drink, it's good to know what kola nuts do, how they can help you, and what to watch out for.

Kola nuts are small, bitter-tasting nuts that grow on the kola tree. They can be as big as a potato or as small as a cherry. Even though they're called nuts, they're actually seeds from the fruit of the tree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kola nuts play a pivotal role in traditional African societies, particularly in West Africa, where they are used in rituals, ceremonies, and as a sign of respect and friendship. Beyond their cultural significance, kola nuts have practical uses. They are mostly chewed raw for their stimulating effects, helping to reduce fatigue and hunger and increase alertness.

Kola nuts are rich in caffeine, which is known for its stimulating properties. This makes them an effective natural remedy for combating fatigue and enhancing concentration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The caffeine in kola nuts can increase metabolism, aiding in weight loss efforts by promoting more active calorie burn.

Traditionally, kola nuts have been used to aid digestion. They are believed to promote the production of gastric acid, which helps in breaking down food more efficiently.

Kola nuts contain compounds that have antioxidant properties, potentially supporting the immune system by fighting free radicals that can cause harm to the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

While kola nuts offer several benefits, they are not without their side effects, primarily due to their high caffeine content.

Individuals sensitive to caffeine may experience an increase in heart rate and blood pressure after consuming kola nuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consuming kola nuts, especially in large amounts or late in the day, can lead to difficulties falling asleep or staying asleep.

Though used as a digestive aid, in some people, especially those with a sensitivity to caffeine, kola nuts may cause gastrointestinal discomfort, including stomach ulcers and acid reflux.

Regular consumption of kola nuts can lead to caffeine dependency, with withdrawal symptoms including headaches, irritability, and fatigue when intake is reduced.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Can you catch herpes from your pets?

Can you catch herpes from your pets?

The uses, benefits and side effects of kola nuts

The uses, benefits and side effects of kola nuts

Love at first sight doesn’t exist, here’s why

Love at first sight doesn’t exist, here’s why

How to get rid of bad breath in the morning

How to get rid of bad breath in the morning

Myth or Fact: Putting breast milk in a newborn's eyes cures conjunctivitis

Myth or Fact: Putting breast milk in a newborn's eyes cures conjunctivitis

Here’s why a man can have an orgasm without ejaculating

Here’s why a man can have an orgasm without ejaculating

10 masculine qualities women secretly love in men

10 masculine qualities women secretly love in men

If you’re doing this, then you might be cheating unknowingly

If you’re doing this, then you might be cheating unknowingly

Blood Types Compatibility: Who can donate to whom?

Blood Types Compatibility: Who can donate to whom?

5 morning habits that could affect your entire day

5 morning habits that could affect your entire day

Here's why homework is bad according to research

Here's why homework is bad according to research

Everything you need to know about using the cervical cap

Everything you need to know about using the cervical cap

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fasting during lent [Shutterstock]

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

Here are foods to avoid during Lent [Business Insider USA]

Here are foods to avoid during Lent

Best Valentine's Day text messages

Send this message to your lover and they’ll fall deeper in love with you

Woman praying in a mosque with openwork windows {image Credit: Hatice Baran]

7 interesting benefits of observing religious fasting holy days