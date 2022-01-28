RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The cure to sapa and being broke that was hidden in plain sight

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

How can you stop being broke?

Broke man hooked by SAPA
Broke man hooked by SAPA

Sapa means the sudden absence of purchasing ability or being broke and most Nigerians are feeling the heat of sapa right now.

Recommended articles

This morning, I waited for a long time at the bus stop for a bus when an angry driver finally stopped and we rushed into the bus.

He kept shouting about entering with change, as we drove on, I noticed him ranting about something else, obviously frustrated.

He had a disease that needed N150,000 to treat, he had a wife and children, and he was growing frustrated with driving his bus because union workers were eating all his money.

He kept on about how the government does nothing for him, as he wastes away under the weight of the sickness, there is no help for him.

I felt deeply saddened by his frustration and obvious anger as I too barely had money a few days after my salary was paid.

The economic pressure of living in Nigeria right now is almost unbearable.

Last year, budgeting and savings seemed like ideal resolutions, but the obvious solution to sapa was always there, yet I had failed to recognise it.

Firstly, it is to have a welfare state, a government that cares for the welfare of its citizens and secondly and most importantly to increase earning potential.

Earning more money would cure sapa.

Granted your needs increases as earnings go up, but it is one of those situations where you say, 'I will cross that bridge when I get to it, right now, I need money to solve my needs.'

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The cure to sapa and being broke that was hidden in plain sight

The cure to sapa and being broke that was hidden in plain sight

Dry cough in kids- causes, remedies, and when to see a doctor

Dry cough in kids- causes, remedies, and when to see a doctor

Love languages, do they ruin relationships?

Love languages, do they ruin relationships?

7 romantic valentine's day ideas for celebrating at home

7 romantic valentine's day ideas for celebrating at home

5 mental health benefits of owning pets

5 mental health benefits of owning pets

Black seed oil can reduce effects of hard dr*gs on nervous system – Expert

Black seed oil can reduce effects of hard dr*gs on nervous system – Expert

Is it a good idea to date your best friend?

Is it a good idea to date your best friend?

Baby not sleeping? Here are the reasons and tips to cope with it

Baby not sleeping? Here are the reasons and tips to cope with it

Meeting Chukwuemeka ep.4: To love or lose

Meeting Chukwuemeka ep.4: To love or lose