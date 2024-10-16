ADVERTISEMENT
The country where it's almost impossible to resign from your job

Requesting for leave is difficult, but even more difficult is submitting a resignation in this country.

Quitting your job in Japan - the fourth-largest economy in the world - is considered the highest form of disrespect.

In Japan, employees typically remain with one company for decades, if not their entire lives.

When an employee resigns, toxic managers tear up resignation papers and intimidate staff members to stay.

In Japan, employees who resign may even be bullied or have their pay withheld after giving notice.

Some people who resigned in this country had their managers harass them by continually ringing their doorbells and refusing to let them leave their apartments.

One person's boss dragged them to a shrine in Kyoto. The employee was instructed to visit Onmyoji Temple because they were cursed.

In Japan, people work themselves to death. It is called karoshi, and it involves strokes, malnourishment and other stress-related deaths.

Employees in Japan have long complained about rigorous work schedules, immense pressure from their bosses, and blind loyalty to their employer.

In recent years, resignation agents have emerged as a result of young people's changing attitudes towards their jobs.

They have more opportunities and influence than older people. The country struggles with a labour deficit brought on by an ageing population and falling birth rates.

Unlike the previous generations, younger people no longer hold to the belief of previous generations that, no matter the nature of the work, one should follow instructions without question.

These days, young people in Japan will not think twice about quitting if the working conditions are terrible, but they would rather leave the matter to a third party because they are non-confrontational.

Nowadays, employees are using third-party agencies to help them resign. These resignation agencies help shy workers in leaving their intimidating supervisors.

