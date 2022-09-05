Women share petty reasons they stopped talking to some men

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Women share reasons they stopped talking to some men

Temi Iwalaiye

What stands between you and your true love? Apparently, a bad date.

Some men can be so annoying on date [Freepik]
A Twitter user asked some of the reasons women stopped talking to a man even though some people consider them petty.

Read Also

Here are some of their tweets;

Men are bold and audacious and will court you even when they have another woman or relationship but this one had the guts to ask for wifi.

This man was arguing even after being caught lying about his wife.

This man was asking for money to repair his car, she quickly let him know, that she is not that woman.

Men, don’t wear grandfather shoes on a date, a word is enough for the wise.

One only wonders how he’ll ask when he buys her Martell or Hennessy.

Excessively sexualising your date is never a good idea.

Talk about a man who cares about your weight.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
