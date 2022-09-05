Women share petty reasons they stopped talking to some men

A Twitter user asked some of the reasons women stopped talking to a man even though some people consider them petty.
Women share reasons they stopped talking to some men
What stands between you and your true love? Apparently, a bad date.
Here are some of their tweets;
Something about another woman
Men are bold and audacious and will court you even when they have another woman or relationship but this one had the guts to ask for wifi.
Just a little married
This man was arguing even after being caught lying about his wife.
Sugar Mummy
This man was asking for money to repair his car, she quickly let him know, that she is not that woman.
All about the shoes
Men, don’t wear grandfather shoes on a date, a word is enough for the wise.
Because of Hollandia
One only wonders how he’ll ask when he buys her Martell or Hennessy.
Anus eating
Excessively sexualising your date is never a good idea.
Weight loss buddy
Talk about a man who cares about your weight.
