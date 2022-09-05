Women share petty reasons they stopped talking to some men

Here are some of their tweets;

Something about another woman

Men are bold and audacious and will court you even when they have another woman or relationship but this one had the guts to ask for wifi.

Just a little married

This man was arguing even after being caught lying about his wife.

Sugar Mummy

This man was asking for money to repair his car, she quickly let him know, that she is not that woman.

All about the shoes

Men, don’t wear grandfather shoes on a date, a word is enough for the wise.

Because of Hollandia

One only wonders how he’ll ask when he buys her Martell or Hennessy.

Anus eating

Excessively sexualising your date is never a good idea.

Weight loss buddy