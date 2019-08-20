Regardless of the high school you attended, you must have heard that humans reach sexual maturation anytime from the age of 10.

It is during this period that the sexual and reproductive organs become ready to take on the functions they were made for.

But when do you actually hit sexual peak; that is, your most active sexual period? When do you really reach a point in your life when your sexual activities plateaus in a way that can never be matched anymore for the rest of your life?

For women, that age is 27; according to a research conducted by psychology students at the Texas State University, California State University, San Bernardino, and the University of Texas at Austin.

Published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, the study involved 827 women divided into age ranges based and fertility quotient. Women from 18-26 were categorized as ‘high fertility’; those between 27-45 were ‘low fertility’ and from 46 up was put under the category ‘menopausal.’

Based on participants' answers to an online questionnaire, the researchers found that women between the ages of 27 to 45 (low fertility category) possess a "heightened sex drive in response to their dwindling fertility," as these women are "more likely to have frequent sexual fantasies, an active sex life, and a willingness to have casual sex."

Basically, the study is claiming that women over 27 desire sex more as a result of “nature and less by nurture.”

Why there is a sexual peak

Women are driven to "capitalize on our remaining childbearing years." by their biological clocks and the fear of being childless when menopause comes around.

Researcher Judith Easton says:

"Our results suggest there is nothing special about the 30s, but that instead these behaviors manifest in all women with declining fertility. It may be more difficult to conceive past the age of 35, but our research suggests women's psychology will continue to motivate them to try until menopause."

