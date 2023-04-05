3 relatable Nigerian wedding traditions

However, there are some traditions that are common at Nigerian weddings and not so common in other parts of the world. Here are three wedding traditions only Nigerians can relate to;

1) Introduction

In Nigerian weddings, one common tradition is the introduction. Also called 'door knocking', this is the time when key members of both the bride and groom's families officially meet themselves and get to know each other.

This is also the time when someone from the groom's family makes their intention known to the bride's family and the bride's father or his representative acknowledges this and asks the bride for her opinion.

The introduction is usually a small 'parlour' affair although these days, some families turn it into a mini traditional wedding ceremony.

2) Owambe and Aso-ebi

Owambe in Nigeria means "the party is here" and most Nigerian weddings always have that owambe feel. Lots of people from different cultural backgrounds come together, to share happiness, food, dance, and music while rejoicing with the couple.

Also present at owambe parties are the different aso-ebi styles, they are popular for their colourful aso-ebi styles. In some cases, the bride's family has their special aso-ebi, the groom's family has theirs, the friends of the couple have theirs and so on.

3) Sharing of wedding souvenirs

Another common wedding tradition that Nigerians can relate to is sharing of wedding souvenirs. In the usual Nigerian wedding, guests who give the couple a wedding gift, go back home with a souvenir from the wedding.

