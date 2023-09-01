ADVERTISEMENT
Why foreign women love Nigerian men

Temi Iwalaiye

Whether it’s caucasians or African women from other countries, Nigerian men seem to be the prize. Why is this?

Why Nigerian men are the prize [Instagram]
Why Nigerian men are the prize [Instagram]

What's it about Nigerian men that makes them so desirable?

Most Nigerian men are not two-minute men. The longer a man stays during intercourse, the more he can satisfy his woman. Nigerian men seem to be able to go for 45 minutes at a time or 15 minutes back-to-back after ejaculation, which makes them desirable.

When it comes to footing the bill, some Nigerian men don’t fall short. They can spend a lot of money to make their women happy. That includes monthly allowances, fine dining, wigs, clothes, and everything else women need to be happy. These kinds of men are rare, especially in other parts of the world.

Some might argue that penis size doesn’t affect pleasure, but the truth is, it does. There is a perfect size, and it’s somewhere between too thick and too short, and that's where you'll find Nigerian men.

When a Nigerian man loves you, he smothers you with so much love and affection. He sings your praises and has a lot of sweet words for you. Don’t be deceived; he might be finessing many other women like that. But he will say all the words that can keep you swooning.

Some Nigerian men are actually quite caring. They ask if you have eaten, order food for you, and want to hear about your day. Because of how caring they are, many women want to date and marry them.

Nigerian men are some of the most handsome black men you will ever come across. They are so good-looking, they don't need to do much.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

