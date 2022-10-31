RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Why first dates are terrifying and how to have a great first date

Temi Iwalaiye

The first date is scary, here’s how to diffuse the tension and have a great experience.

Here's how to have a great first date [Top10]
Here's how to have a great first date [Top10]

Anyone who is single and searching will tell you that first dates are scary. There's the anxiety of getting to meet someone for the first time, what should you say or do?

Read Also

There’s the planning of the actual date, you two must be involved in planning the date, and you shouldn’t let one person do it. You both want to do something you love and are comfortable with, pitch ideas to each other and see what works.

After planning a date, you have to solve logistics and costs. Where is it located? Is everyone paying for themselves? If it’s important to the woman that the man pays, talk about it. Ask if he or she has a budget.

Getting to meet the person. No matter how the conversation was online, an actual physical conversation is scarier, you get to know who the person really is.

Most people also simply don’t know how to act when they meet someone for the first time, however, the entire atmosphere is filled with so many expectations that you might ruin your chance with them.

A basic rule of thumb is never to take first dates too seriously and never say too much. No one needs to know that you used to be a drug addict or that your boyfriend cheated on you with your best friend.

It’s a precarious line, you don’t want to overexpose, yet you shouldn’t be mute.

One of the best ways to keep the conversation moving is by talking about things that are currently happening e.g how your day or week went, an event that happened at work or school, a show you are currently watching, or your views on recent happenings.

These topics will keep everything light, but telling someone you just met how your father left you when you were 10, and you’ve never felt love might be too much for them to handle.

Lastly, look at the positives. If you go out on many dates, you can be overly critical of people.

So, take a step back and appreciate their good qualities, listen to what they are saying and try to have fun, don’t bog yourself down by wondering if they are the one for you or not, be present in the moment and have fun.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

K1 De Ultimate announces the first global FUJI Virtual concert - K1 Virtual Experience

K1 De Ultimate announces the first global FUJI Virtual concert - K1 Virtual Experience

Denola Grey showed up wicked sexy at Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Denola Grey showed up wicked sexy at Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Why first dates are terrifying and how to have a great first date

Why first dates are terrifying and how to have a great first date

Meet Jolade Tella, he calculates faster than a calculator

Meet Jolade Tella, he calculates faster than a calculator

New way to restore eyesight, cure Glaucoma, cataract and blurry vision without surgery or eye drops

New way to restore eyesight, cure Glaucoma, cataract and blurry vision without surgery or eye drops

Maximize your employment opportunities with Learn Ours internationally recognized certificate

Maximize your employment opportunities with Learn Ours internationally recognized certificate

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

At the Heart of the Family: Golden Penny sponsors Family Feud Nigeria

At the Heart of the Family: Golden Penny sponsors Family Feud Nigeria

How stars showed up for Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever World Premiere

How stars showed up for Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever World Premiere

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated [Credit - Vroom]

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks