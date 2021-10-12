RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

It's not always about selfishness and addiction to sex.

What will your reaction be if your partner still masturbates even though you have an active sexual life?

For most women like Dammy, this could be the end of that relationship, especially if it's a serious relationship.

Dammy, 26, is an entrepreneur in Lagos whose boyfriend confessed to habitual masturbation.

"I know we don't have sex all the time because of distance and all, but we do every time we spend time together.

"Do you think I don't feel horny in his absence, too? If I can hold it in till we see, I'm disappointed he can't hold out for me, too," she says.

She then asks "Why do guys even masturbate when they have girlfriends with whom they can fulfil their sexual desires?"

Five guys provide answers to this question below

“I’m not masturbating because my girlfriend isn’t enough for me sexually or anything like that. It’s just something I do. It’s something I’ve always done. I don’t even give it a second thought. It feels good and it relieves tension. That’s all I have to say about it, really," Sam says.

According to Tunde, “My girlfriend and I actually masturbate in front of each other sometimes.

"She’s more into it than me, I think, because she was the one who initiated it the first time, but it’s really hot. If you haven’t tried it, you should.

And in Chinedu’s case, helping himself reach climax is important to his sexual relationship with his partner.

“I think masturbation helps make me a better lover, which is one reason I still do it even when I have a girlfriend. If I don’t have an orgasm for a few days, I’m pretty sensitive and cum quickly. Usually too quickly,” he says.

Folarin's partner is pregnant, so it is “My fiancé is pregnant, and we’re not having sex as much as we were before that happened. I think that’s normal. So sometimes I masturbate.”

Sometimes, boredom hits and for Benson, tugging one out is a quick fix for that.

“To be honest, I beat off to alleviate boredom sometimes. This happens whether I’m single or not,” he says.

