Top 6 Nigerian celebrity couples with the most enviable relationships

Here are five of the cutest Nigerian couples and the things we love about their relationship.

1. Bella and Sheggz

They met on Big Brother Naija and were highly controversial. Bella and Sheggz are having a ‘Mama, we made it’ moment. Many people did not believe in their sauce, but they have given us enough viral moments, matching outfits, and, most recently, wearing aso-ebi to attend a wedding to silence their haters.

Their relationship teaches us that when you know it’s real, ignore the outside noise.

2. Taye 9ja and Toni Tones

This couple is so aesthetically pleasing that no other couple comes close. They are both Nigerians in the diaspora. What we love about them is that they are not a matchy-matchy couple, but their outfits always complement each other.

Plus, they travel around the world together, what is more goals than that?

3. Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

This couple can make you believe in love if you don't already. They’ve been together for a long time and are now engaged. We love their birthday captions and how they celebrate each other on their big days.

We also love how they take selfies in a very relaxed manner. It’s non-performative and immensely cute.

4. Banky W and Adesua

This couple has had a difficult year, and they have both stood by each other in the face of allegations.

They show us that relationships are not always a bed of roses, and you have to go through the tough times together.

4. Simi and Adekunke

They are a very adorable couple who love to banter with each other online. There is no doubt that they love each other, and they show it quite affectionately. They also have a cute baby who looks exactly like Simi.

6. Real Warri Pikin and Ikechukwu

This couple has been together for years. When they both started out, they didn’t have as much money as they do now.

