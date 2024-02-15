These are the most romantic gifts Nigerians got on Valentine’s Day
From car gifts to romantic dinners, here’s how Valentine’s Day was for Nigerians.
The economy may be tough but Nigerians pulled out all the stops for their lovers. Here are the best gifts we saw on social media.
Tiwa Savage - A room full of roses
Tiwa Savage was surprised with a room full of roses from a secret admirer from videos she shared on Instagram.
Regina Daniels - A new car
Regina Daniels posed in front of the latest brand-new RX 600 Lexus Jeep, wrapped in a bow, which was a gift from her husband, Ned Nwoko.
Simisanya - Billboards, flowers, picnic
Simisanya, a lifestyle influencer not only got pre-Valentine’s Day picnic but also had a Valentine's billboard with her picture shown in three different locations in Lagos state.
The also night ended with a dinner date.
Aphrodeity - iPhone, pearls and flowers
Other beautiful gifts we saw were Swarovski pearls and a brand new phone - looks like the latest iPhone and of course, she got flowers.
Tasbaby -iPhone 15, dollars, perfume
Another X user shared the gift box she got for her man, it was filled with dollars, perfume and a brand-new iPhone 15. The cost of that iPhone is staggering - he’s a lucky man.
Wickedsous - love letters, cupcakes, flowers, a new iPad and a teddy bear
This Twitter user got love letters, cupcakes, flowers, a new iPad and a teddy bear. Single people truly had no breathing space.
Virtuousi - Rechargeable fan, flowers, jewelry
This digital creator has a rechargeable fan, and in this hot weather, that is a highly sought-after and thoughtful gift.
She also got flowers and jewellery from Swarovski.
Izzlax - A romantic date
This Afrobeat artist spent Valentine’s Day with his girlfriend. They spent the day in a candlelit, red rose-lit room, presumably at their residence.
Chizzy Alichi - Flowers and money
This Nigerian actress had a full-on Valentine's Day production in a room full of balloons, flowers, and a morning bouquet to the envy of everyone.
Other Nigerians shared cute love pictures and epistles to the envy of those who are still single.
