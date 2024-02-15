These are the most romantic gifts Nigerians got on Valentine’s Day

The economy may be tough but Nigerians pulled out all the stops for their lovers. Here are the best gifts we saw on social media.

Tiwa Savage - A room full of roses

Tiwa Savage was surprised with a room full of roses from a secret admirer from videos she shared on Instagram.

Regina Daniels - A new car

Regina Daniels posed in front of the latest brand-new RX 600 Lexus Jeep, wrapped in a bow, which was a gift from her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Simisanya - Billboards, flowers, picnic

Simisanya, a lifestyle influencer not only got pre-Valentine’s Day picnic but also had a Valentine's billboard with her picture shown in three different locations in Lagos state.

The also night ended with a dinner date.

Aphrodeity - iPhone, pearls and flowers

Other beautiful gifts we saw were Swarovski pearls and a brand new phone - looks like the latest iPhone and of course, she got flowers.

Tasbaby -iPhone 15, dollars, perfume

Another X user shared the gift box she got for her man, it was filled with dollars, perfume and a brand-new iPhone 15. The cost of that iPhone is staggering - he’s a lucky man.

Wickedsous - love letters, cupcakes, flowers, a new iPad and a teddy bear

This Twitter user got love letters, cupcakes, flowers, a new iPad and a teddy bear. Single people truly had no breathing space.

Virtuousi - Rechargeable fan, flowers, jewelry

This digital creator has a rechargeable fan, and in this hot weather, that is a highly sought-after and thoughtful gift.

She also got flowers and jewellery from Swarovski.

Izzlax - A romantic date

This Afrobeat artist spent Valentine’s Day with his girlfriend. They spent the day in a candlelit, red rose-lit room, presumably at their residence.

Chizzy Alichi - Flowers and money

This Nigerian actress had a full-on Valentine's Day production in a room full of balloons, flowers, and a morning bouquet to the envy of everyone.