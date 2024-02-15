ADVERTISEMENT
These are the most romantic gifts Nigerians got on Valentine’s Day

Temi Iwalaiye

From car gifts to romantic dinners, here’s how Valentine’s Day was for Nigerians.

The best Valentine's gifts we saw [Instagram]
The best Valentine's gifts we saw [Instagram]

The economy may be tough but Nigerians pulled out all the stops for their lovers. Here are the best gifts we saw on social media.

Tiwa Savage was surprised with a room full of roses from a secret admirer from videos she shared on Instagram.

Regina Daniels posed in front of the latest brand-new RX 600 Lexus Jeep, wrapped in a bow, which was a gift from her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Simisanya, a lifestyle influencer not only got pre-Valentine’s Day picnic but also had a Valentine's billboard with her picture shown in three different locations in Lagos state.

The also night ended with a dinner date.

Other beautiful gifts we saw were Swarovski pearls and a brand new phone - looks like the latest iPhone and of course, she got flowers.

Another X user shared the gift box she got for her man, it was filled with dollars, perfume and a brand-new iPhone 15. The cost of that iPhone is staggering - he’s a lucky man.

This Twitter user got love letters, cupcakes, flowers, a new iPad and a teddy bear. Single people truly had no breathing space.

This digital creator has a rechargeable fan, and in this hot weather, that is a highly sought-after and thoughtful gift.

She also got flowers and jewellery from Swarovski.

This Afrobeat artist spent Valentine’s Day with his girlfriend. They spent the day in a candlelit, red rose-lit room, presumably at their residence.

This Nigerian actress had a full-on Valentine's Day production in a room full of balloons, flowers, and a morning bouquet to the envy of everyone.

Other Nigerians shared cute love pictures and epistles to the envy of those who are still single.

Temi Iwalaiye

Adipotide Peptide: Obesity studies

3 easy ways to keep your flowers fresh for longer

These are the most romantic gifts Nigerians got on Valentine's Day

5 common Nigerian food combinations that are unhealthy

A step-by-step approach to getting into meditation for Nigerians

Here is why Nigeria is experiencing such extreme heat these days

'We got signals from God' — this couple married even though they're both AS

They hated each other at first but they love music so they got married

7 interesting benefits of observing religious fasting holy days

Cadbury Nigeria rewards Bourn Factor Season 5 winners

Interview with Dr Phana: Bringing the Turkish experience of Gastric Sleeve surgeries to Ghana

How faith and culture have shaped the Nigerian idea of Ash Wednesday

These text messages mean you are the side piece [Unsplash]

Here's how to have a good time on Valentine's even if your relationship is long distance [Nytimes]

Things to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

Ways to avoid a breakup before Vals Day .Getty Image; Insider

