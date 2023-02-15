ADVERTISEMENT
The best cities in the world to find love

Temi Iwalaiye

Where are the best cities in the world to find love

The best cities to find love [Pinterest]
The best cities to find love [Pinterest]

Are you looking for love and a relationship? Have you ever said to yourself, ‘I need to move to a new city or a new country, I don’t like all the men (or women) in this city or country’? If you ever thought or said that, here are the best cities to find love.

While CIA Landlord examined where dating is more interesting, Mozinga used the single to married ratio to determine where you would find love.

Based on criteria like the amount of romantic restaurants, bars, and even mini-golf locations, the team at CIA Landlords has examined and assessed 38 capital cities throughout the world (not such a wide criteria in our opinion).

  1. Bern, Switzerlands
  2. Reykjavik, Iceland
  3. Luxembourg, Luxembourg
  4. Prague, Czech Republic
  5. Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  6. Wellington, New Zealand
  7. Tallinn, Estonia
  8. Ljubljana, Slovenia
  9. Dublin, Ireland
  10. Canberra, Australia

Movinga did a thorough investigation. To find out if they are ideal places to fall in love, the study examines 100 famous towns throughout the world that are well-known for their employment and culture.

  1. Miami, United States - 58.77% of the people surveyed in this city are single and 30.95% are divorced.
  2. London, United Kingdom - 57.14% single and 34% divorced.
  3. Gothenburg, Sweden - 58.99% single and 55.36% divorced.
  4. Paris, France 55.82% single and 33.85% divorced.
  5. New York, United States - 57.36% single and 18.32% divorced.
  6. Stockholm, Sweden - 61.03% single and 64.56% divorced.
  7. Barcelona, Spain - 47.69% single and 25.6% divorced.
  8. Chicago, United States - 62.83% single and 21.61% divorced.
  9. San Francisco, United States - 58.44% single and 19.96% divorced.
  10. Berlin, Germany - 58.37% single and 56.13% divorced.
