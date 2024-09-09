ADVERTISEMENT
10 signs of a weak man – Are you one or are you in a relationship with one?

Temi Iwalaiye

What society and culture often label as "strength" or "masculinity" is actually a form of weakness.

Signs of a weak man [stock]
Signs of a weak man [stock]

Many men mistakenly believe they are strong while harboring weak-minded tendencies.

Being in a relationship with a emotionally weak man can be dangerous and harmful to your mental health.

He’s always running away and avoiding his problems. Instead of talking about issues and resolving them, he’ll rather avoid them.

If you've had to settle issues alone, you are dating a weak man.

This weak man's life is shaped by others' opinions, relying on positive responses from his friends and family - not you and he makes decisions based on his audience, unable to define himself or his desires.

A weak man prioritizes pleasing his social circles - he wants his friends and family members to be happy with him. So he places their needs as a paramount responsibility while disregarding yours or taking you for granted.

This shows a concern for pleasing others because he is selfish he wants those around him to be pleased with him but not you because he figures you'll never leave him.

A weak man in a relationship will never be available when you need comfort but he is never like this when a friend asks for a shoulder.

A weak man is constantly falling in love with different women. He doesn’t have a specific type but he is constantly looking for a mother-figure to take care of him because he doesn’t want to accept any responsibility.

These relationships don’t last as they either leave him or he falls out of love in no time.

Signs of a weak man [medium]
Signs of a weak man [medium] Pulse Nigeria

A weak man will blame everyone for everything that goes wrong but never accepting responsibility, even if he is at fault.

He refuses to change who he is, but he also does not want to be seen as a bad guy.

At home, he might complain about dirty dishes but would never wash it himself. If he has an issue at work, he might find a way to even blame you for it.

A weak man often lies a lot, everything is just a giant scam with him. The reason he keeps lying even when it's not necessary is because he fears being vulnerable and can't face his own fears, himself and he is afraid to be known.

The weak man is rarely employed in a career or job that he enjoys. He is continually hunting for that one employment opportunity that is right for him.

He has this grand scheme on how to make money but it never materialises.

When seeking to address conflicts, there is no attempt to disagree or argue and resolve issues since weak men are not permitted to feel offended or like they could be wrong.

Instead of communicating, he will shut down and refuse to show any vulnerability.

A weak man in a relationship aims to control a strong spouse, since he is threatened by her success. He is focused on keeping them below him so they don't achieve their goals and succeed, rather than motivating them to move forward.

