Most men desire an understanding woman who gives them peace of mind, but remember if you want peace, you must be peaceful.
5 qualities of an understanding girlfriend or wife
Are you an understanding woman, or are you in a relationship with an understanding woman?
Recommended articles
What are the essential character traits an understanding woman must possess?
1. Financially secure, not obsessed with money
You should to be with someone who doesn’t worship money, because the love of money means very slack morals not to mention the unwanted financial pressure.
Do you know that even rich people can be obsessed with money? There's a difference between appreciating financial security and being obsessed with money. The latter means letting money dictate your decisions and happiness.
2. Playfulness
Life doesn't have to be serious all the time. You should create avenues where you can engage in playful childishness; that's how you keep the spark burning in your relationship.
Foreplay and willingness to explore during intimate moments is also part of playfulness
3. Trust
Have you ever had a woman become angry with you because she dreamt you cheated on her? If she is obsessed with your likes, following and concerned about everything you post on social media, that’s a huge red flag.
Trust is the bedrock of every relationship, if she doesn’t trust you, all of your actions will be misinterpreted.
4. Shared household responsibilities
Who doesn’t love a delicious home cooked meal? Even though, no one should solely be responsible for cooking and cleaning. These chores should be shared equitably. If you meet someone who doesn’t want to do any housework or cook, they might put a drain in your wallet.
5. Communicates openly and takes responsibility without manipulation
Picture someone who cries and blames others for their actions or expects you to read their mind. You don’t want to be with someone who won’t apologise when they are wrong or puts the blame on you even for their own mistakes. Accountability is maturity.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng