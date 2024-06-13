5 qualities of an understanding girlfriend or wife

What are the essential character traits an understanding woman must possess?

1. Financially secure, not obsessed with money

You should to be with someone who doesn’t worship money, because the love of money means very slack morals not to mention the unwanted financial pressure.

Do you know that even rich people can be obsessed with money? There's a difference between appreciating financial security and being obsessed with money. The latter means letting money dictate your decisions and happiness.

2. Playfulness

Life doesn't have to be serious all the time. You should create avenues where you can engage in playful childishness; that's how you keep the spark burning in your relationship.

Foreplay and willingness to explore during intimate moments is also part of playfulness

3. Trust

Have you ever had a woman become angry with you because she dreamt you cheated on her? If she is obsessed with your likes, following and concerned about everything you post on social media, that’s a huge red flag.

Trust is the bedrock of every relationship, if she doesn’t trust you, all of your actions will be misinterpreted.

4. Shared household responsibilities

Who doesn’t love a delicious home cooked meal? Even though, no one should solely be responsible for cooking and cleaning. These chores should be shared equitably. If you meet someone who doesn’t want to do any housework or cook, they might put a drain in your wallet.

5. Communicates openly and takes responsibility without manipulation