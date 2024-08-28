RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Best friend shot or wife in labour? 5 men reveal who they’d rush to first

Temi Iwalaiye

If a tragedy strikes and a man finds out that his best friend is in critical condition at the same time his wife is in labour, what should he do?

Should men be with their wives in the delivery room? [clickmagazine]
Should men be with their wives in the delivery room? [clickmagazine]

A hypothetical discussion started on X about whether a man should visit his fatally shot best friend or be with his wife in the delivery room. Arguments were made for both sides.

Recommended articles

We asked some men what they would choose, and here’s what they said:

"If my wife is in labour at the hospital, it means there are people with her. If my friend has no one with him, I’ll have to go see him. I’m sure my wife would understand. But if both are in the hospital and have people with them, I’m definitely going to see my wife."

"Under normal circumstances, that would be a serious "double tragedy." However, the choice is clear: my wife. Period."

ALSO READ: I was with my sister in the delivery room — 3 things shocked me about childbirth

"My best friend and my wife can’t be compared for any reason. Family is family, and nothing comes above that. So, I have to be with my wife when she's in labour."

"People often act without thinking things through; it’s called a lack of second-order thinking. Going to see my friend when my wife is in labour is unwise, unless my wife is giving birth outside the country and I am not there with her."

"If someone you impregnated is having a baby in your geographic location, you go. Unless you're the one who got shot."

"My wife, of course, but I can delegate someone to check on my friend."

Some men may think that childbirth is a routine procedure that doesn’t require their presence, but it’s as life-threatening as a gunshot wound.

We asked two medical doctors if they considered childbirth as an emergency medical procedure.

Here’s what one doctor said: “Yes, it’s an emergency because it fits the definition of an emergency, which is any situation that causes significant risk to a person’s life and long-term health.”

Another doctor believes it's not an emergency procedure, since it is known ahead of time. He said, "Although pregnancy and labour are natural processes, we monitor them closely to ensure no emergency occurs."

ALSO READ: Never tell a pregnant woman these 5 things

In conclusion, while feelings of friendship are strong, the bonds of marriage should be stronger.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 diseases you can catch just by the type of air you breathe

5 diseases you can catch just by the type of air you breathe

EMY Africa Soiree returns to Lagos for a second edition

EMY Africa Soiree returns to Lagos for a second edition

5 most developed countries in the world

5 most developed countries in the world

Best friend shot or wife in labour? 5 men reveal who they’d rush to first

Best friend shot or wife in labour? 5 men reveal who they’d rush to first

Does placing a laptop on the lap affect women's fertility?

Does placing a laptop on the lap affect women's fertility?

3 countries that pay single people to get married

3 countries that pay single people to get married

5 lies we've been told about smoking cigarettes

5 lies we've been told about smoking cigarettes

Could this be the longest-living man ever besides Methuselah?

Could this be the longest-living man ever besides Methuselah?

How often should you change your period pad?

How often should you change your period pad?

7 natural contraceptives to prevent pregnancy

7 natural contraceptives to prevent pregnancy

Will you try a beer spa? Here's why this is becoming a trend

Will you try a beer spa? Here's why this is becoming a trend

Annoying emojis you're probably still using in your chats according to Gen Zs

Annoying emojis you're probably still using in your chats according to Gen Zs

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Trending

Gaslighters love to downplay your feelings [TNXAfrica]

4 ways to gaslight a gaslighter

4 reasons nobody likes the talking stage[Wallshaven]

4 reasons nobody likes the talking stage

It's your role as a loving partner to protect the woman you care about [Xonecole]

This is why 35 is the ideal age for women to get married

Countries that pay people to get married [shethepeople]

3 countries that pay single people to get married