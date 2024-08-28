Best friend shot or wife in labour? 5 men reveal who they’d rush to first

We asked some men what they would choose, and here’s what they said:

Yinka

"If my wife is in labour at the hospital, it means there are people with her. If my friend has no one with him, I’ll have to go see him. I’m sure my wife would understand. But if both are in the hospital and have people with them, I’m definitely going to see my wife."

Abiodun

"Under normal circumstances, that would be a serious "double tragedy." However, the choice is clear: my wife. Period."

Ejike

"My best friend and my wife can’t be compared for any reason. Family is family, and nothing comes above that. So, I have to be with my wife when she's in labour."

Muyiwa

"People often act without thinking things through; it’s called a lack of second-order thinking. Going to see my friend when my wife is in labour is unwise, unless my wife is giving birth outside the country and I am not there with her."

"If someone you impregnated is having a baby in your geographic location, you go. Unless you're the one who got shot."

Donald

"My wife, of course, but I can delegate someone to check on my friend."

Some men may think that childbirth is a routine procedure that doesn’t require their presence, but it’s as life-threatening as a gunshot wound.

We asked two medical doctors if they considered childbirth as an emergency medical procedure.

Here’s what one doctor said: “Yes, it’s an emergency because it fits the definition of an emergency, which is any situation that causes significant risk to a person’s life and long-term health.”

Another doctor believes it's not an emergency procedure, since it is known ahead of time. He said, "Although pregnancy and labour are natural processes, we monitor them closely to ensure no emergency occurs."

