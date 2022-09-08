RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Should Big Brother Naija embrace s*xuality and s*x or cut it off?

Temi Iwalaiye

Even though this has arguably been the horniest season of Big Brother Naija, every season has had its [un]fair share of sex and sexuality and its continued inclusion has regularly been a subject of conversation.

These housemates have been accused of having sex in the house [Infoguideng]
These housemates have been accused of having sex in the house [Infoguideng]

Recommended articles

It is common for housemates to engage in sex and fondling under their thick blankets. Miracle and Nina were accused of having sex during the ‘Double Wahala’ season. Last season, Tega and Boma were evicted from the Big Brother House because one married housemate engaged in some indiscreet movement under the sheets and numerous makeout sessions and Nigerians refused to forgive them till now.

Tega and Boma kissing in the executive lounge [Nairaland]
Tega and Boma kissing in the executive lounge [Nairaland] Pulse Nigeria

During the 5th (Lockdown) season. Ka3na and Praise were also accused of getting their freak on under the sheets, to which Ka3na said it was only aggressive cuddling. Dorathy admitted that she gave Brighto a blow job under the sheet in the same season. Erica was also seen being fingered by Kiddwaya.

This ongoing season has the highest number of couples we’ve seen engaged in sex-related activities. Khalid and Daniella, Daniella and Dotun, and Chi Chi and Deji engaged in alleged sexual intercourse. Phyna and Groovy, Bella and Sheggz, Allysyn and Hermes have always had steaming kissing sessions. This season, many people are even disgusted by the coupling and sexual contest which sometimes feels contrived.

Some Nigerians look forward to sex scenes on this show, even though the actual sight of it on their TV eventually appalls them. The excitement with which they pass the information across the next day shows that they, at least, find it fascinating.

Many people even stay awake to watch the housemates sleep in hopes that they might catch a glimpse of the housemates getting freaky under the sheets.

Other Nigerians are quick to judge and mock housemates who engage in such activities.

Some people feel that since their actions are aired on TV should make them more self-conscious and exercise more self-restraint but the show must go on.

Many things can be said about why the housemates engage in sex but the fact remains that they are sexually active adults.

No doubt seeing a member of the opposite sex may spur many feelings, especially in an enclosed place where they are constantly seeing themselves and sometimes get intoxicated, but perhaps many give in too soon and some self-control is needed, the whole world is watching.

The Big Brother Show is rated 18+ which means it has some explicit content that should be seen by only adults.

Many people blame the show for promoting sexual activities but really, the show is meant for entertainment – adult entertainment. Does the show have any fiduciary duty to the morality of society, one where premarital sex and even adultery (in the South) is not an crime? The simple answer is No.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 aso-ebi styles courtesy of Toke Makinwa

5 aso-ebi styles courtesy of Toke Makinwa

Should Big Brother Naija embrace s*xuality and s*x or cut it off?

Should Big Brother Naija embrace s*xuality and s*x or cut it off?

3 healthy foods that contain more calcium than a glass of milk

3 healthy foods that contain more calcium than a glass of milk

See the Fulani's Sharo tradition where men are flogged publicly

See the Fulani's Sharo tradition where men are flogged publicly

5 reasons you have acne as an adult

5 reasons you have acne as an adult

15 reasons to learn how to make an infographic

15 reasons to learn how to make an infographic

7 musical instruments you didn't know were from Africa

7 musical instruments you didn't know were from Africa

We love Asake's style for these 5 reasons

We love Asake's style for these 5 reasons

Make-up s*x: Here is why you should have it after a fight

Make-up s*x: Here is why you should have it after a fight

Trending

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Black couple kissing

Dear side-chics, here are 5 things you should never forget

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Ladies! Here are top signs that you satisfy your man sexually [guardian]

Ladies! Here are top signs that you satisfy your man sexually