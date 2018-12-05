Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Sanusi Lamido: Emir's first son shares pre-wedding pictures

Sanusi Lamido: Emir of Kano's first son shares pre-wedding pictures

A new queen is being added to the royal family of Kano!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aminu Sanusi, son of the Emir of Kano, shares prewedding photo ahead of wedding play

Aminu Sanusi, son of the Emir of Kano, shares prewedding photo ahead of wedding

(LIB)

The Emir of Kano's first son has just announced that there will be another Nigerian royal wedding... soon!

According to Linda Ikeji's blog, the Prince, Aminu Sanusi Lamido has made a formal introduction of his sweetheart, Fulani Zainab Ali Bashir to the public, ahead of their nuptials - which will be a lavish, beautiful affair going by Nigerian royal wedding standards!

play Aminu Sanusi Lamido has made a formal introduction of his sweetheart, Fulani Zainab Ali Bashir to the public as they get set for their wedding. (LIB)

He is quoted to have shared the following words:

"Nothing like perfect wife or perfect marriage... All you can wish for is an understandable and respectful wife...

And after years of trial and error I have finally met my gold... so ladies and gentlemen allow me to introduce the new princess of kano.. Fulani Zainab Ali bashir.."

 

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra & other foreign celebs with breathtaking 2018 weddings!

A wedding date is unmentioned, so it is not known whether the nuptials will light up Kano before the end of 2018 or if it is one of the weddings to look forward to in 2019!

Whatever the case, we have no worries that it would be an amazing affair just like other royal weddings we have seen in recent times.

play A new queen of Kano is about to be married. (LIB)

Recall Ooni of Ife's talk-of-the-town wedding in October which we all loved for it embrace of culture and its mindblowing elements.

We expect nothing short of that traditional radiance and extravagance at this Kano Wedding - and we surely can't wait!

Congratulations to the couple from Pulse Weddings!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 5 sneaky ways men ask women for sex in relationshipsbullet
2 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
3 Why some bad girls marry before good girlsbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky: How do I know what he really wants from me?
Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle & other foreign celebs who had breathtaking weddings in 2018!
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' white wedding pictures are here!
5 sneaky ways men ask women for sex in relationships
Ladies! Here is one major reason why guys suddenly stop showing interest in you after a while
Relationship Talk With Bukky: How do I improve understanding with my girlfriend?
Abiola & Seun's Yoruba wedding party is so radiant, so lit! [Photos]
Here are 3 worst names you can ever call your partner
Babes! Here are 5 ways you create relationship problems for yourself
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Indian wedding is a colourful celebration of love!

Relationships & Weddings

Lovers.
Marriage is not a reward for good behaviour
Indian actress, Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are married!
Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle & other foreign celebs who had breathtaking weddings in 2018!
How to know your girl is ready for you to put a ring on it.
Relationship Talk With Bukky: How do I know what he really wants from me?
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in India on December 1 2018
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' white wedding pictures are here!
X
Advertisement