The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Temi Iwalaiye

This Nigerian bride has chosen the unconventional route for her civil wedding known in Nigeria as a court wedding.

Temilade Salami chose to wear a suit for her white wedding to [Instagram/temiladesalami]
Temilade Salami chose to wear a suit for her white wedding to [Instagram/temiladesalami]

Recommended articles

Temilade wore a white pantsuit and white hat, while her husband wore a pink suit.

This might come as a surprise to many as it shows she’s not sticking to heteronormative standards of what a bride can wear.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride usually wears a white gown, while some women might wear jumpsuit and a fascinator or hat and the groom wears a suit.

READ: 5 court wedding outfit inspiration

Mercy chinwo on her civil wedding [Instagram/MercyChinwo]
Mercy chinwo on her civil wedding [Instagram/MercyChinwo] Pulse Nigeria

A civil or court wedding is a simple ceremony where the couple goes to a courthouse or local government office to sign their wedding papers in front of witnesses. It is usually a low-key event and involves minimal planning. While you don’t have to dress up for this occasion, many people do.

Many people had comments about her choice, some were a bit negative, she tweeted, "To say I don’t see this coming is a big lie. What is more TRUE is that, it is OUR wedding and no one’s opinion counts. Especially on how we choose to look. There is more to come, so get ready. We had a sweet civil wedding and we are grateful for our friends & families. Enjoy!"

ADVERTISEMENT

One wonders whether perhaps sometime shortly, we would see brides wearing trousers or pants suits at their white wedding. Would you follow this trend?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Does money buy happiness? New study reveals the answer

Does money buy happiness? New study reveals the answer

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

How Pepsi Confam Gbedu returned to AMVCAs, reloaded, rewired & refreshed

Japanese flair meets Scotch tradition as Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura launches in Lagos

Japanese flair meets Scotch tradition as Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura launches in Lagos

So Fresh takes Ibadan by storm with a walk-in experience like no other

So Fresh takes Ibadan by storm with a walk-in experience like no other

7 tips to avoid falling in the bathroom

7 tips to avoid falling in the bathroom

3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

5 things that need to change about NYSC after 50 years

5 things that need to change about NYSC after 50 years

Why scientists believe men who look at breasts live longer

Why scientists believe men who look at breasts live longer

Optiva Capital Partners Ltd sponsors Funnybone Live Lagos coming up in June

Optiva Capital Partners Ltd sponsors Funnybone Live Lagos coming up in June

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

You should know these 6 things before travelling to France

You should know these 6 things before travelling to France

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Don't date these 5 people [GettyImages]

5 people you should never date, no matter how badly you want them

Happy couple

5 most powerful acts of love you should know

Money-saving tips for couples

7 money-saving tips for newlywed couples in 2023