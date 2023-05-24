Nigerian bride ditches gown and wears suit for her civil wedding

Temilade wore a white pantsuit and white hat, while her husband wore a pink suit.

This might come as a surprise to many as it shows she’s not sticking to heteronormative standards of what a bride can wear.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride usually wears a white gown, while some women might wear jumpsuit and a fascinator or hat and the groom wears a suit.

Pulse Nigeria

A civil or court wedding is a simple ceremony where the couple goes to a courthouse or local government office to sign their wedding papers in front of witnesses. It is usually a low-key event and involves minimal planning. While you don’t have to dress up for this occasion, many people do.

Many people had comments about her choice, some were a bit negative, she tweeted, "To say I don’t see this coming is a big lie. What is more TRUE is that, it is OUR wedding and no one’s opinion counts. Especially on how we choose to look. There is more to come, so get ready. We had a sweet civil wedding and we are grateful for our friends & families. Enjoy!"

ADVERTISEMENT