Temidayo Abudu, daughter of Ebony Life’s Mo Abudu, and the love of her life, Abebola Makanjuola, have just had their traditional wedding and, as expected, it was the talk of town.

Following an introduction ceremony in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in January, the couple take another decisive step towards a life of togetherness with family, friends and a host of celebrity guests witnessing it all. The ceremony held at Oriental Hotels, Lagos on Sunday, March 24, 2019.