Men! Here are 5 things women don't want to hear during sex

Talking too much can lead to many some errors. We made a list of some things ladies shouldn’t say to their men during sex, but what of the other way round? What are some things women don’t want to hear during sex?

1. ‘Who’s your daddy?’

This is one of those porn references that doesn't make real life sense. Except she has daddy issues, a person who loves her father doesn’t want to hear you call him during sex.

None of the women I asked wanted to hear their 'daddy' being mentioned during coitus.

2. Calling her a slut, bitch or any derogatory term

Except she is into name-calling, there is no reason why you should insult her because she is having sex with you.

Which one is 'you f***king slut?', please, it's not necessary.

3. ‘Did you cum?’ or 'Have you cum?'

When an orgasm happens you would know, there is no need to fish for it. It ruins the mood faster than you know.

If you make orgasm such a big deal, it's harder to reach. Focus on enjoying yourself and doing what she wants.

4. Blunting out another woman’s name

This is the worst thing. Especially if it’s an ex or a random woman she doesn’t know about. You would have a lot of explanations to do, and none of your explanation would suffice.

5. ‘I just came inside you’ or 'the condom just broke'

