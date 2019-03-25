Yep. That’s right. It’s been that long since the couple had their massive wedding day in Dubai on March 23, 2013!

Six happy years after that big day and the celebrity Nigerian pair are still waxing strong, growing in love and enjoying the pleasures and moments that come with being married.

For their anniversary this year, Annie is especially effusive and enthusiastic with her anniversary message to the love of her life.

In a customary Instagram post commemorating their anniversary and expressing her appreciation for having a man as 2Face in her life all these years, she says:

“Since dem born me... I never LOVE person the way wey I LOVE you ooooooo...

Lost For Caption... But I dey come back !!! This man ehennnnnnnnnnnnn I WILL BE TOTALLY LOST WITHOUT YOU .. Happy ANNIEversary !”

For 2baba, his wish on the day is to rewind time, go back through the years and get Annie earlier than he did previously. Check out the caption in the Instagram post he dedicated to his wife:

“6years down. We dey enter the 7th. and right now the only thing I wan do na 2 re-toast this African Beauty.

THANK U @annieidibia1 for being my EARTH, my World. Thanks 4 keeping my head sane. Thanks 4 being u. i will chose u over and over again but i will make it earlier than i did this time.”

And we have no doubt he would if he could! And from all of us at Pulse, happy anniversary to 2Baba and Annie!