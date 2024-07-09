Even if you ask direct questions, they may not tell you the truth. If you suspect that a man might be married, here are some telltale signs to look out for:
5 ways to tell if he’s a married man without asking him
Sometimes, married men present themselves as single, making it challenging to discern their true relationship status.
Recommended articles
1. He never stays out past a certain time
One of the most significant red flags is his rigid schedule. If he always has to leave by a specific time, especially in the evenings, it might indicate that he has commitments at home that he cannot neglect. Pay attention to any patterns in his availability and how strictly he adheres to them.
2. He blows hot and cold
A man who is married or in a committed relationship might exhibit inconsistent behavior. One moment, he could be showering you with attention, and the next, he becomes distant or unavailable.
This hot and cold behavior often stems from his divided attention and the need to juggle his time between you and his primary relationship.
3. There's a nagging feeling that something's not right
Trust your instincts. If you have a persistent feeling that something is off about his story or his availability, don't ignore it. Intuition can be a powerful indicator that there's more to his situation than he's letting on.
4. His kitchen is well stocked
A well-stocked kitchen might seem like a small detail, but it can be telling. If his kitchen is filled with foodstuff and the kind of food items typically bought for a family, it could be a sign that he has someone else in his life who is taking care of these details.
5. He has unexplained feminine products
Finding feminine products in his bathroom or around his living space without a plausible explanation is a strong indication that he lives with a woman. Items such as hair ties, makeup, shampoo, or toiletries are often overlooked but can reveal a lot about his living situation.
While none of these signs alone can definitively confirm that a man is married, together they can paint a clearer picture of his true relationship status.
Staying observant and trusting your gut feelings can help you avoid getting entangled in a situation with a man who isn’t being completely honest with you.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng