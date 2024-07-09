5 ways to tell if he’s a married man without asking him

1. He never stays out past a certain time

One of the most significant red flags is his rigid schedule. If he always has to leave by a specific time, especially in the evenings, it might indicate that he has commitments at home that he cannot neglect. Pay attention to any patterns in his availability and how strictly he adheres to them.

2. He blows hot and cold

ADVERTISEMENT

A man who is married or in a committed relationship might exhibit inconsistent behavior. One moment, he could be showering you with attention, and the next, he becomes distant or unavailable.

Pulse Live Kenya

This hot and cold behavior often stems from his divided attention and the need to juggle his time between you and his primary relationship.

3. There's a nagging feeling that something's not right

Trust your instincts. If you have a persistent feeling that something is off about his story or his availability, don't ignore it. Intuition can be a powerful indicator that there's more to his situation than he's letting on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nagging suspicion Pulse Ghana

4. His kitchen is well stocked

A well-stocked kitchen might seem like a small detail, but it can be telling. If his kitchen is filled with foodstuff and the kind of food items typically bought for a family, it could be a sign that he has someone else in his life who is taking care of these details.

An AI-generated image of a tidy kitchen Pulse Live Kenya

5. He has unexplained feminine products

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding feminine products in his bathroom or around his living space without a plausible explanation is a strong indication that he lives with a woman. Items such as hair ties, makeup, shampoo, or toiletries are often overlooked but can reveal a lot about his living situation.

ece-auto-gen

While none of these signs alone can definitively confirm that a man is married, together they can paint a clearer picture of his true relationship status.