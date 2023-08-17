ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

You want to last longer in bed? 5 simple secrets every man must know

Berlinda Entsie

When it comes to sex, the more you know, the better.

Men who do not last long in bed or those who experience premature ejaculation are more common than you think.
Men who do not last long in bed or those who experience premature ejaculation are more common than you think.

Recommended articles

In fact, there is a lot of pressure on men to last longer in bed. But actually, how many minutes of sex is enough or how many minutes are too less? While most men say they ejaculate between 5 – 10 minutes upon penetration, research shows that the average time to ejaculate after penetration is about 5 1/2 minutes.

If you are not satisfied with how long you last in bed, then check out these 17 ways to last longer in bed. There can be many ways to last longer in bed, and it’s nice to know that these are all easy to follow;

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people don’t like using condoms because they decrease pleasure and sensitivity. This is what you need to prolong your ejaculation. Wear a condom or try those with desensitizing creams.

Remember how stress can impact ejaculation? If you’re always in a rush or thinking about your meeting later, you won’t enjoy lovemaking. You won’t even have time to try out most of these tips to last longer in bed.

So, if you can, free some time from your busy schedule so that you won’t have to feel rushed and stressed. If you’re relaxed, you can last longer in bed. You can also have fun and enjoy trying out new ways to pleasure your partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skip the bed this time and try new locations. This may heighten up your excitement and give you intense ejaculation, but it’s also an effective way to have sex for a long time.

Don’t lead your partner to the bedroom; instead, go to the kitchen, your dark balcony, or the floor.

If you think you’re too sensitive to sexual stimulation, then try your best to reduce them. Again, shifting the focus of the sensation from your body to your partner can make you last longer in bed and make you a better lover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Focus more on foreplay. This is one of the techniques to last longer in bed, and your partner will surely love you for it. Not only will you lengthen the sexual pleasure for both of you, but you will also have a more intense orgasm.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to have raw, unprotected sex without contracting HIV

How to have raw, unprotected sex without contracting HIV

You want to last longer in bed? 5 simple secrets every man must know

You want to last longer in bed? 5 simple secrets every man must know

5 comfortable sex positions during pregnancy

5 comfortable sex positions during pregnancy

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

5 best malls in Lagos

5 best malls in Lagos

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

Why renting an apartment is better than buying or building a house

Why renting an apartment is better than buying or building a house

The 2023 S.M.I.L.E's Youth Leadership summit, United Nations International Youth Day celebration

The 2023 S.M.I.L.E's Youth Leadership summit, United Nations International Youth Day celebration

The easiest way to prepare sweet Nigerian puff puff

The easiest way to prepare sweet Nigerian puff puff

This is why your vaginal discharge is discolouring your underwear

This is why your vaginal discharge is discolouring your underwear

All you need to know about the‘fish’ that walks on 4 legs

All you need to know about the‘fish’ that walks on 4 legs

Does eating oats make your butt bigger?

Does eating oats make your butt bigger?

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men who do not last long in bed or those who experience premature ejaculation are more common than you think.

You want to last longer in bed? 5 simple secrets every man must know

Black couple.

5 foreplay tips that will drive men wild

Things to consider before becoming a side chick

5 things to consider before becoming a side chick

Why do women bill men they just met? [njdjlive]

Why do women bill men they've just met?