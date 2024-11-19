ADVERTISEMENT
How to apologise to your girlfriend so she can easily forgive you

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's how to make a heartfelt apology to your girlfriend.

How to apologise to your girlfriend sincerely [iStock]
How to apologise to your girlfriend sincerely [iStock]

It is often said that to err is human and to forgive is divine, but in relationships, we can’t escape offending each other.

How do you mend your relationship after an offence has occurred? The easiest way is to apologise sincerely. A halfhearted apology is as bad as no apology.

Don’t minimise how she feels or tell her she’s being too sensitive. Make sure you know why she's upset and then acknowledge her feelings. Repeat what hurt her.

An example is, “I know I did... to you, and you're hurt by my actions.”

Take responsibility for your actions and admit that you were wrong.

Don’t try to blame anyone or anything for what you’ve done. For instance, "I was wrong for speaking and acting that way.”

Let her know you feel remorseful, but don't make an apology about yourself.

Genuinely empathise with how your actions hurt her. Say something like, "I regret my actions.”

How to apologise to your girlfriend [shuttershock]
How to apologise to your girlfriend [shuttershock]

ALSO READ: Solomon Buchi: The relationship expert who refused to apologise for his caption about his fiancée

Apologise sincerely for what you did and use the words “I’m sorry,” not “sorry” or “sorry if” or “sorry that you feel that way.”

Briefly explain your own perspective if it can provide some clarity. For example: “I'm deeply sorry, I was stuck in traffic.”

ALSO READ: What to do when you messed up in your relationship

It’s often said that the best kind of apology is changed behaviour. Don’t become a repeat offender. An apology without a changed behaviour is manipulation.

Finally, when apologising, you could give her the flowers or the gift you brought for her to make her feel better. Also, make sure you mean it and stay true to your words.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

