How to apologise to your girlfriend so she can easily forgive you

How do you mend your relationship after an offence has occurred? The easiest way is to apologise sincerely. A halfhearted apology is as bad as no apology.

So, here are five romantic ways to apologise to you girlfriend instead of just saying “I'm sorry”

1. Acknowledge her feelings

Don’t minimise how she feels or tell her she’s being too sensitive. Make sure you know why she's upset and then acknowledge her feelings. Repeat what hurt her.

An example is, “I know I did... to you, and you're hurt by my actions.”

2. Take responsibility for your actions.

Take responsibility for your actions and admit that you were wrong.

Don’t try to blame anyone or anything for what you’ve done. For instance, "I was wrong for speaking and acting that way.”

3. Be remorseful

Let her know you feel remorseful, but don't make an apology about yourself.

Genuinely empathise with how your actions hurt her. Say something like, "I regret my actions.”

4. Say you are sorry

Apologise sincerely for what you did and use the words “I’m sorry,” not “sorry” or “sorry if” or “sorry that you feel that way.”

Briefly explain your own perspective if it can provide some clarity. For example: “I'm deeply sorry, I was stuck in traffic.”

5. Change your behaviour

It’s often said that the best kind of apology is changed behaviour. Don’t become a repeat offender. An apology without a changed behaviour is manipulation.