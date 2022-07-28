RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Solomon Buchi: The relationship expert who refused to apologise for his caption about his fiancée

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Who is Solomon Buchi and what has he done?

Solomon Buchi is popular among some sects online, he is known for posting christian relationship quotes [Instagram/Solomon Buchi]
Solomon Buchi is popular among some sects online, he is known for posting christian relationship quotes [Instagram/Solomon Buchi]

The gist

Imagine this, a letter from your beloved, but it begins with “You are not the most beautiful or intelligent.” How would you feel? Insulted? yes! but it doesn’t end that way, he goes on to say how he chose you even though by all metrics and standards (who comes up with this anyway?) you are not the best out there but don’t worry, he has chosen to stick with you.

What’s worse he posts this message on the internet for all to see and many people feel sorry for the woman and tell him, his wife is an expert in mathematics and is damn gorgeous.

But he doubles up on his rhetoric insisting she knows what he meant, and he will block everyone who disagrees or insults him.

It gets worse for him, his caption moves from the shores of Nigeria and TheShadeRoom, a popular Instagram account in the US posts it.

His fiancee supports him by posting a few lines trivialising what he said and saying she is still processing things. A couple who delights in being wrong together. Beautiful stuff.

Her response to his comment [Instagram]
Her response to his comment [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

He continues in that train of thought - because everyone in the world is wrong but him - and comes online to tweet that people are jobless for involving themselves in his matter.

The tweet he made to defend himself
The tweet he made to defend himself Pulse Nigeria

But things have gotten out of hand, he has become a meme and a laughing stock.

People post videos showing how ridiculous he is and even e-news, a very popular entertainment media company, carries your defiant retort.

Enews post on their relationship [Twitter]
Enews post on their relationship [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Solomon Buchi, a supposed expert at relationships and his wife-to-be trending worldwide for a post he should have brought down and apologised to his wife and the public.

What should he have done?

He should have made another post extolling her good qualities, but perhaps they have both signed up for better and for worse, and they must weather this affliction caused by his own hubris together.

Heaven may fall, but he will not apologise for what he said, because he owes no one an apology and he is right, but if you bring your relationship online, don’t be surprised if people comment on it.

We will not mind our business as you made your business our hot topic for the day.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

