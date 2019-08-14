While food, drinks, gorgeous attires and all those good stuff are the commonest things one would normally see at a wedding ceremony, it is also quite common to see few tears here and there.

These tears could be shed by anyone, ranging from any of the couple to anyone of their parents.

It’d appear that grooms are becoming increasingly emotional on their big days as more clips and photos of teary grooms keep trickling onto social media platforms and online spaces.

The most recent case being gospel musician, Joe Praiz, Joanna just recently.

The groom had few tears while reading his vows and had to bring out an hanky to wipe off his face before leaning in for his first kiss.

While we’re just so glad that salty tears didn’t ruin the sweetness of couple’s first kiss, we also have to wonder, why could this groom have been crying?

Why did Joe Praiz and all these other groomsshed tears at their individual ceremonies?

It could be one of the four reasons below:

1. An interesting love story

There are grooms whose wedding stories do not take the normal route most others take.

For grooms who had to endure initial rejection from the bride’s parents, or those who had to fight hard and do a lot to get their own parents’ clearance to marry the girl of their dreams, watching that same woman walk slowly down the aisle towards them could result in a rush of emotions so intense that tears just start rolling down their cheeks uncontrollably.

2. Mummy’s boys

One of the possible reasons for grooms’ tears could be because of the closeness with their mothers.

Whether it’s just the natural connection a son has with his mum or the type that is often talked about in derisory terms, grooms who share any form of deep connection with their mothers could find it difficult holding back the tears, especially if they see mummy dabbing off those bitter-sweet tears that come when mothers realise their ‘little bird’ is leaving her nest.

ALSO READ:7 most emotional moments at weddings

3. Overcome by emotions

They say there’s something really moving about watching the woman of your dreams walk down the aisle as the cherubic sound of hymns rent the air in a chapel.

Or when you have to really take wedding vows and the priest declares you and her husband and wife… something magical seems to happen in those moments when it finally dawns of grooms that finally… their lives just got wound with someone else’s before God and man.

They say the feeling is an overwhelming one, and that’s one more reason why grooms cry at weddings.

4. Just dramatic

Though unlikely, one can’t totally disregard the possibility that one or two of those crying grooms could possibly have done so out of being unnecessarily extra dramatic at the ceremony.

Don’t take anything away from dramatic people.