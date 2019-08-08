It is only after the religious ceremony [Nikkhai] that every traditional wedding rite can take place.

The culturally rich events of a traditional Hausa wedding tend to last about a week, starting with a wedding Fatiha and ending with the main wedding reception.

1. Kayan Zance

This is the list of items the groom’s family provides as soon as the bride’s family accepts their wedding proposal.

The list of items includes but is not limited to cookware, furniture, fabrics beauty products, shoes, underwear, cash (Kudin Gaisuwa)

If the groom’s family is rich enough, they may be asked to provide a house for the couple while the bride’s family has full responsibility of furnishing the house, especially her room, living room and the kitchen. All these are done before the wedding proper

2. Wedding Fatiha [Daurin Aure]

The Fatiha is the most significant event of the entire wedding ceremony.

As opposed to what obtains in many other cultures, in the Hausa culture it is a representative from the groom and bride’s family usually does exchange of vows and not the bride and groom.

They do this in the presence of a religious priest and wedding guests. Prayers are then offered to the newly wedded couple and celebration continues.

3. Wuni [Sa lalle]

The event is strictly for the ladies. This is when the bride gets to spend the last bit of free time with her friends and female members of her family, in her father’s house.

A mixture of henna is made and used to make beautifully designs on the bride’s hands, palms and legs. Her friends and family also get henna designs on their hands but not as elaborate as the bride.

4. Kamun Amariya

Kamu means catch the brides and it is one of the oldest and most interesting events in the Hausa wedding tradition.

To get the bride, the groom’s family negotiates with the bride’s friends for her release her to them.

This is a really fun event and negotiation may take up to 30 minutes followed by a fun reception.

5. Sayan Baki

In some parts of the north, this ceremony takes place to add more colour and glamour to the wedding ceremony.

The Sayan Baki is a negotiation between the groom’s men and the bridesmaids, debating on the amount to be paid before the bride is allowed to speak to her groom.

6. Kai Amariya

This is when family and friends escort the bride to her matrimonial home to be well received by the groom’s family.

This is usually preceded by prayers and advises from her family. This is not the end of events in the Hausa cultural marriage.

Depending on how well to do the families are, there is usually a grand reception to end the entire wedding ceremony. This includes, food, music and entertainment.