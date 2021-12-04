The City of God parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos has launched an online dating website, a development that has caused quite the stir on social media.
Funniest reactions to RCCG's online dating website
Finding love is hard, and RCCG is happy to make the search easier for its flock.
A disclaimer on the Connectnow platform says it is meant for only Christian singles to connect for courtship and marriage.
So, presumably, there will be no room for hook-up merchants to turn it into a place of business (looking at you Tinder).
The unusual launch of the website has provoked a wide range of reactions from Nigerians who cannot miss a good opportunity to throw in their two cents, or five.
Here are some of the the funniest reactions on Twitter:
Despite the social media stir, Christian dating sites are not a new phenomenon, and have existed as long as online dating platforms have been a thing.
Nigeria even already has a religious dating site known as Nigerian Christian Singles Network.
Outside the country, there are others like Christian Mingle, Big Church, Christian Cupid, and many others.
Creating a Christian dating website is not a bad idea. The world is increasingly becoming digital and Christians themselves can do with a platform tailored to their spiritual taste.
It's unclear if the social media stir played a part, but registration on the RCCG's Connectnow platform has been disabled till January 2022.
