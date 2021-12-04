Funniest reactions to RCCG's online dating website

A disclaimer on the Connectnow platform says it is meant for only Christian singles to connect for courtship and marriage.

So, presumably, there will be no room for hook-up merchants to turn it into a place of business (looking at you Tinder).

The unusual launch of the website has provoked a wide range of reactions from Nigerians who cannot miss a good opportunity to throw in their two cents, or five.

Here are some of the the funniest reactions on Twitter:

Despite the social media stir, Christian dating sites are not a new phenomenon, and have existed as long as online dating platforms have been a thing.

Nigeria even already has a religious dating site known as Nigerian Christian Singles Network.

Outside the country, there are others like Christian Mingle, Big Church, Christian Cupid, and many others.

Creating a Christian dating website is not a bad idea. The world is increasingly becoming digital and Christians themselves can do with a platform tailored to their spiritual taste.