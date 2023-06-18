ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

9 things Nigerian fathers do instead of saying 'I love you'

Temi Iwalaiye

How does your Nigerian father tell you he loves you?

A Nigerian father shows you how he cares instead of simply saying ‘I love you’ [Informationng]
A Nigerian father shows you how he cares instead of simply saying ‘I love you’ [Informationng]

Recommended articles

Even though it is not a good thing that they don’t say the words, ‘I love you’, actions speak louder than words in a Nigerian household.

Here are nine ways a Nigerian father shows you that he loves you:

ADVERTISEMENT

One moment, your father is the strong, stern man you have always known. The next, he is a blubbering mess of emotions as he desperately tries and falls to hold back the tears. You may never see him shed tears again so, just know that this is his way of letting you how much you mean to him.

Money is one of the ways Nigerian men express love. They take their role as providers very seriously and work very hard to take care of their family. Spending money on them by providing for all their needs is one of the ways they show the love they have for their family.

If you grew up in a Nigerian home, one of the best parts of being the man of the house is that the biggest meat goes to you. So, it makes sense that a Nigerian father would show you love by giving you his meat or asking you to take a bite. Another way is if he asks your mother to cook your favourite meal or buys such a meal for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

You may never hear those three little words, but you can take comfort in the fact that your father loves you because he never turns down the opportunity to tell the world how proud he is of you. Big or small, he can't wait to tell everyone about his baby's latest achievement.

A loving, adoring father drags his kid everywhere he goes. He wants his child by his side as much as possible and gets hurt when you turn him down. To you, he might be an annoying parent who won't leave you alone, but to him, that's his way of saying, 'I love you.'

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian father might not say, 'I love you', but you know he is pleased with you when he calls you that cute nickname he gave you when you were a child amidst laughter and cheers. That is his way of showing affection.

If he sends you the word of God daily, just know he loves you. Receiving broadcast messages from him regarding potential dangers in this world is a clear sign of his genuine concern for your safety and well-being, as he fervently hopes to prevent any harm from befalling you.

A loving dad can't help but cover you in journey mercies everytime you leave the house or at teh end of a phone call. You may think he is doing too much, but this just goes to show how much he loves you and wants you to be safe in this crazy world. You knows he can't be there to protect you himself, so he ensuring your safety in the only way he knows how to.

ADVERTISEMENT

When you become an adult, and become independent, it’s immensely touching if your father still calls you to find out what’s happening to you. Questions like 'Where are you?', 'How was work?' and 'Have you eaten today?' These are all indications of love and affection.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9 things Nigerian fathers do instead of saying 'I love you'

9 things Nigerian fathers do instead of saying 'I love you'

I’II continue to put Nigeria on culinary tourism global map – Hilda Baci

I’II continue to put Nigeria on culinary tourism global map – Hilda Baci

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Chef Dammy says she will embark on an official 150-hour cook-a-thon

Chef Dammy says she will embark on an official 150-hour cook-a-thon

Johnnie Walker encourages Nigerians to keep walking with Maryland's Independence Tunnel revamp

Johnnie Walker encourages Nigerians to keep walking with Maryland's Independence Tunnel revamp

Music and Vibes: Everything you missed at #TheMeistersExpression Festival

Music and Vibes: Everything you missed at #TheMeistersExpression Festival

10 unique Father's Day gifts for your dad

10 unique Father's Day gifts for your dad

Emporio Armani introduces STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER, a limited edition fragrance celebrating Father's Day

Emporio Armani introduces STRONGER WITH YOU AMBER, a limited edition fragrance celebrating Father's Day

TECNO joins forces with VOGUE to redefine fashion photography at London Fashion Week

TECNO joins forces with VOGUE to redefine fashion photography at London Fashion Week

5 self-care tips for busy mothers

5 self-care tips for busy mothers

Wren Regent Properties CEO, Amara Musa, expands horizons, diversifies into the home fragrance industry with Nakama

Wren Regent Properties CEO, Amara Musa, expands horizons, diversifies into the home fragrance industry with Nakama

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Being vulnerable means expressing sides of yourself in which you have the least confidence

What is vulnerability, because I have really suffered