Court wedding is embraced by almost every intending couple and it doesn't need to be extravagant like the other forms of marriage.

The rising expectation and the high-pitched fever that trails the announcement of a wedding often put pressure on some couples to live up to the expectations.

The wide exposure, cultural revolution, and harsh economic realities are teaching young people to seek alternative ways to celebrate their big days.

Here are some reasons why you should consider a court wedding.

1. Saves Money

If an extravagant ceremony seems too overwhelming for your schedule or your wallet, getting married in a courthouse might turn out to be one of the shrewdest financial decisions you’ll ever make! An elaborated wedding is not the only way to celebrate your big day. If you had a courthouse marriage, you and your partner will still be ‘Mr’ and ‘Mrs’ and a certificate of proof will be issued to you.

2. Less stressful

Sometimes planning a big wedding with a long guest list can feel overwhelming, especially when you feel the need to please everyone but with court wedding, you only have to invite a few close family members and friends and after the registry session probably just head out for a small reception somewhere. Save yourself a lot of headaches by having a courthouse wedding.

3. Provides security

The court wedding protects both the man and woman but especially the woman. Some Nigerian men can be very polygamous in nature but the law states that if you practice bigamy, the punishment is 5-year imprisonment. So your partner needs to get a divorce before getting married to someone else.

Note: Bigamy is when you go ahead and marry someone else when you are still married to the person you married in court.

4. It's fast

Courthouse weddings are real fast, as opposed to church or traditional weddings. What’s more? There are no long sermons and songs in courts, no crowd, and definitely no noise. In and out and you’re done. Isn't that amazing?

5. No dress codes

Getting married at the courthouse means you can feel more comfortable to wear something that isn’t a white gown. There are no strict dress codes, no strict timeline. Prospective couples can wear whatever they like and everyone can be happy.