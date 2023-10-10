ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

8 signs your woman is more experienced sexually and how to handle it

Martha Kemigisha

Sexual experience has little to do with how many partners someone has had.

signs she's more experienced (and how to handle it/Pexels/Davd kuko
signs she's more experienced (and how to handle it/Pexels/Davd kuko

Recommended articles

In reality, it is hard to tell whether someone has had many sexual partners. But most importantly, it shouldn't matter. Your current connection matters more than any previous sexual encounters. She may have been with one sexual partner long-term and show more sexual experience than someone who has slept with a couple of people.

The bottom line is that experience has a lot to do with her attitude towards sex. Now, this may cause friction, especially during the initial stages of a relationship. So, how do you handle her being more experienced and what are the signs she is?

ADVERTISEMENT

Although exploring can be fun, one of the signs of a sexually experienced woman is knowing what she likes and what works for her. Being wild in the bedroom or a vixen is always a sign of this self-knowledge about preferences. Follow her lead on this one, exploration and showing your prowess can come as the relationship progresses.

The sexual journey for both sexes involves figuring out what to do with parts they are not used to. A sexually experienced woman will be more confident when touching you and not just there. She exudes confidence with physical touch and physical intimacy.

READ HERE: Sexual behaviours you should continue to avoid this year

ADVERTISEMENT

Just as she will tell you what she likes, an experienced woman will let you know when she doesn't, too.

Positive feedback is easier to give but negative feedback requires a bit of finesse, especially on such a sensitive topic. An experienced woman will give you constructive feedback, explaining why and ways to adjust.

She shows a more effortless and happy attitude towards transition in sexual positions. This is not about taking over, but about confidently taking control when she wants or needs to.

ADVERTISEMENT

With experiences and self-knowledge comes firm boundaries. An experienced woman isn't afraid of saying no to what she doesn't want to do. She won't feel obliged to indulge in things you suggest when she doesn't want to. Manipulation and pressure, which shouldn't be happening anyway, will not work. But this is a positive thing for your sex life because you are free to ask her what she likes and doesn't without feeling uncomfortable or guilty.

Laughter in the bedroom is tricky and navigating it well may not come naturally or easily. Nervous laughter, for example, can kill the mood as it reflects your discomfort. The reality of physical intimacy is a lot less seamless than the movies show. Awkward moments are bound to happen at some point and when they do, the ability to laugh them off is a big indicator of experience.

A sexually experienced woman knows how and when to take responsibility for her own pleasure. She knows her body, her mind and makes sure to get her needs met. This could mean offering ideas about what to do in bed and when it comes down to it, she isn't afraid to put her pleasure before yours.

ADVERTISEMENT

CHECK OUT: What does okra do for your sex life?

Sex comes with a couple of adult responsibilities. A big percentage of those responsibilities is sexual and reproductive health. This includes the risk of pregnancy and STIs. A sexually experienced woman knows this responsibility and isn't awkward about discussing contraception or using protection. This maturity will show in her language around sex, and attitude about differences (preference).

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 free suicide helplines in Nigeria if you or someone you know is at risk

5 free suicide helplines in Nigeria if you or someone you know is at risk

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

8 signs your woman is more experienced sexually and how to handle it

8 signs your woman is more experienced sexually and how to handle it

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 subtle ways to introduce sex education to your kids

5 subtle ways to introduce sex education to your kids

5 best romantic gestures when you want to apologise

5 best romantic gestures when you want to apologise

Do women have body odour during their period?

Do women have body odour during their period?

'Diamond in the Rough' dance competition listens to the creative child

'Diamond in the Rough' dance competition listens to the creative child

Hennessy reaffirms commitment with ex-NBA All-Star Joakim Noah

Hennessy reaffirms commitment with ex-NBA All-Star Joakim Noah

5th edition of Akada Children's book festival inspires readers & writers

5th edition of Akada Children's book festival inspires readers & writers

Ask your partner these 5 questions only if you want to end your relationship

Ask your partner these 5 questions only if you want to end your relationship

5 mysterious cities found at the bottom of the ocean with no clear explanation

5 mysterious cities found at the bottom of the ocean with no clear explanation

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 lies every girl has told her boyfriend before

5 lies every girl has told her boyfriend before

Some men get intimidated by confident and successful women [Medium]

Men are intimidated by women who possess these 3 traits

Bedroom things

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

first-time sex tips

For men: If you are having sex with a first-timer, this is what she wants you to do