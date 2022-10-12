A new study shows that going on dates is landing young people in debt

Take Lagos Nigeria as an example, an average date should cost about N20,000 excluding transportation fares to the restaurant meanwhile, the average salary is N100,000.

According to LendingTree's survey of 1,578 U.S. consumers, “77% of daters say dating could be easier if they had more money. This is more common among men (83%) than women (73%). Regardless, 32% say they’d still go on a date even if they couldn’t pay for it, with men (36%) more likely to do so than women (30%).”

The impact of this is that people are going on fewer dates than they would have, “1 in 5 (19%) who are dating say they’re going on fewer dates because of inflation. Another 14% are trying to spend less on dates.”

Dating directly impacts men more as they feel more obligated to pay for dates.

“More than half of men (54%) say the man should pay for a first date. Meanwhile, 26% of women say date costs should be split between the two. Gen Zers are most likely to say the person who asked the other on the first date should pay (34%) or that costs should be split (32%).”