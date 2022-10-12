For young people all over the world, inflation is biting hard into their pockets but the search for ‘the one’ is leading many people into debt. 22% of millennials are most likely to incur debt because of their date spending habits.
A new study shows that going on dates is landing young people in debt
While the economy crumbles, the search for love and a soul mate must go on.
Read Also
Take Lagos Nigeria as an example, an average date should cost about N20,000 excluding transportation fares to the restaurant meanwhile, the average salary is N100,000.
According to LendingTree's survey of 1,578 U.S. consumers, “77% of daters say dating could be easier if they had more money. This is more common among men (83%) than women (73%). Regardless, 32% say they’d still go on a date even if they couldn’t pay for it, with men (36%) more likely to do so than women (30%).”
The impact of this is that people are going on fewer dates than they would have, “1 in 5 (19%) who are dating say they’re going on fewer dates because of inflation. Another 14% are trying to spend less on dates.”
Dating directly impacts men more as they feel more obligated to pay for dates.
“More than half of men (54%) say the man should pay for a first date. Meanwhile, 26% of women say date costs should be split between the two. Gen Zers are most likely to say the person who asked the other on the first date should pay (34%) or that costs should be split (32%).”
Also, the cost of dating makes people less likely to ask for a second date. What’s the point in asking to see someone again when you would just spend money you don’t have? The way things are going, only the comfortable or wealthy will be able to afford outdoor dates, the rest would probably meet up at home.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng