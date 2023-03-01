ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

7 best ways to initiate s3x with your boyfriend, according to men

Ayoola Adetayo

Just do it. Boldly.

Hot ways to initiate sex with your boyfriend [Credit: cellcode]
Hot ways to initiate sex with your boyfriend [Credit: cellcode]

We already explained in this article here, that letting your man initiate sex all the time, and refusing to take the lead is not good enough. You need to learn to take the bull by the horn. And this is not something to begrudgingly do occasionally or once in a blue moon.

Recommended articles

Not only does this make your partner feel desired, it also allows for variety and spontaneity in the way you go about meeting each other’s sexual needs.

So just it is important to understand why you should initiate sex, it is also necessary to know how to do it and do it in a way that really pleases and hits the mark at all times.

You don't always have to wait for him to initiate. Make that move, too! [Credit - Ashley Batz Bustle]
You don't always have to wait for him to initiate. Make that move, too! [Credit - Ashley Batz Bustle] The partner who compares you to an ex might really not have moved on from that ex Bustle Digital Group
ADVERTISEMENT

According to men [off Reddit] who are on the receiving end of these seductive moves, here are the best ways to initiate sex:

I was always a fan of catching me when I least expect it. Kinda just come into the room and start getting undressed sort of thing. [/u/maybeluke]

Earlier, my wife and I were just hanging out, kissing and talking about stuff when she started rubbing my dick through my pants and suggested we go to the guest room. I could not have been more thrilled.

When it's totally unprompted by me, that is hot as hell. [/u/VincentGrayson]

When she randomly jumps on me or straddles me. I like it when she takes control. [/u/Goatsonice]

ALSO READ: 'Fear has held me from pursuing all my fantasies'

If she wants to initiate it's pretty simple. Rub on me, put your hands on my chest, kiss my neck, run fingers through my hair. Do the things that make me feel like you can't keep your hands off of me, and feel free to be pull clothes (yours and mine) off while you do it. [/u/TheDarkHorse83]

[Credit YoungerTV Giphy]
[Credit YoungerTV Giphy] Pulse Nigeria

If she's wearing a short skirt and either bends over in front of me or sits on me. [/u/Raenryong]

When she seduces me. I prefer to be the dominant one in the bedroom, so I love it when she begs, and/or tells me how much she's craving me, how much she loves my d**k, how wants to give me head, etc. [/u/Anotherside714]

Foreplay is very important
Foreplay is very important Pulse Nigeria

If she groped/fondled, whispered dirty stuff in my ear, and/or just wrapped herself around me. Or wake me up with it, ya know.. There are probably more ways... [/u/Ingetfunkarfan]

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 best ways to initiate s3x with your boyfriend, according to men

7 best ways to initiate s3x with your boyfriend, according to men

Office Romance: 10 professionals tell us about dating a co-worker

Office Romance: 10 professionals tell us about dating a co-worker

5 Communication tips for a stronger relationship

5 Communication tips for a stronger relationship

7 things to consider before having a cosmetic surgery

7 things to consider before having a cosmetic surgery

How far away should your cell phone be when you sleep?

How far away should your cell phone be when you sleep?

5 women tell us if they love men moaning during sex

5 women tell us if they love men moaning during sex

5 African herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast

5 African herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast

How dates increase sperm count and why men should eat them regularly

How dates increase sperm count and why men should eat them regularly

How to slay a red carpet: Zendaya attends awards shows in jaw-dropping outfits

How to slay a red carpet: Zendaya attends awards shows in jaw-dropping outfits

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

Here's why some men love boobs [Cosmopolitan]

'Breast is life': 5 men tell us why boobs are the best

Do women like it when men moan, or is it a turnoff? [istockphoto]

5 women tell us if they love men moaning during sex

These text can give PTSD [Buzzfeed]

5 text messages that might mean your partner is cheating on you