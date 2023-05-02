The sports category has moved to a new website.
5 ways to know if you're in love or infatuated

Samiah Ogunlowo

Love and infatuation are two very different things, and it's important to be able to tell them apart.

A lot of people confuse infatuation with love which leads to heartbreak

Many people confuse infatuation with love, leading to heartbreak and disappointment down the line.

As a Nigerian, you may have heard the phrase "I love you" tossed around casually, and you may be wondering whether the person saying it really means it. Here are five ways to know if you're actually in love or just infatuated.

When you're in love, you're willing to put the other person's happiness before your own. You're willing to compromise and make sacrifices to ensure that they're happy, even if it means that you must give up something you want.

Infatuation, on the other hand, is more self-centred. You're focused on how the other person makes you feel and what you can get from the relationship.

When you're in love, you see the other person as a whole person, with strengths and weaknesses, quirks and flaws. You appreciate them for who they are, not just for their physical appearance or the things they can do for you.

Infatuation, on the other hand, tends to focus on superficial qualities like looks, money, or status.

When you're in love, you communicate openly and honestly with the other person. You're willing to share your feelings and vulnerabilities, and you're interested in their thoughts and feelings as well.

Infatuation tends to be more guarded and superficial, with both parties afraid to reveal too much for fear of being rejected or judged.

When you're in love, you're willing to work through challenges and conflicts with the other person. You're committed to the relationship and willing to put in the effort to make it work, even when things get tough.

Infatuation tends to be more fleeting, with both parties quick to give up or walk away at the first sign of trouble.

When you're in love, you have a deep sense of respect and admiration for the other person. You value their opinions, appreciate their accomplishments, and are proud to be associated with them.

Infatuation, on the other hand, tends to be more self-centred and superficial, with little regard for the other person's accomplishments or values.

Love and infatuation are two very different things, and it's critical to know the difference. You can be sure that you're truly in love if you prioritise the other person's happiness, see them as a whole person, communicate openly and honestly, work through challenges and conflicts, and have a deep sense of respect and admiration for them.

So, the next time someone says "I love you," consider whether it's true love or just infatuation, and make your decision accordingly.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

